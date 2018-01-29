Dear Government -By Oluseye Fakinlede

I sincerely appreciate your effort in seeing that the killings and maiming in the country is reduced drastically. I see this as a huge effort on your part amongst criticism from people who think you are not doing too much to ensure that each state is properly guided with the maximum security even though they are loopholes. But which country doesn’t?

I would also acknowledge your effort in ensuring that the Fulani-Herds Men have some portion of lands in every state to reduce the constant communal clash and what a good suggestion you resolved to curbing this ordeal. I could remember when there was ‘ethnical’ clash in Abia, amongst the Ibos and the Hausas, troops were sent to resolve that. ‘Operation Python’ dance you called it and the whole clash was reduced to the barest minimum. Till date, no one has heard of any more killing or clash in the aforementioned state. You really did a good job.

In fact, this Cattle Colony is just the best resolution for the killings and maiming by these Fulani-Herds Men. If each state like you said gives out pieces of lands as colonies for these wonderful brothers, perhaps they would drop their guns and have mercy on their fellow brothers. And like you have suggested, these colonies would call for a peaceful co-habitation and placates further clash occurrences. Besides, are we not one Nigeria?

Python dance was an effective approach you used for the Ibo-Hausa clash in Abia. The perpetrators were not left undisciplined, thus restoring peace to the conflict zone. This is why we need to trust that the Cattle Colony is a good solution for the Fulani-Middle Belt Massacre and less I forget most of the states in the country, have ‘Sabo’-where cattle are bought predominantly occupied by the Cattle Business Northerners. Maybe what the country truly needs is a cattle state. After all, no parent is free from showing sentiment in administering discipline. So, why should we not support the Cattle Colonies?

Ride on government, there was a fair dealing in your justice and intervention once again. I totally agree with you that the human life and the cattle are just the same. After all, meat is meat.

‘Seye Fakinlede

