National Issues
Dear Military, A Bullet To The Protester Is A Bullet On Your Wife And Family -By Micheal A. Adeniyi
Dear Military, you are the defender of the people. The enforcer of law and order. The militating force against external aggression; I know you may want to say don’t mention, but I know we daily owe you a thank you in this nation.
Dear Military, we have seen you catch bullet and grenade for those you serenade: Your loved one’s.
Y’all have Nigerians as relatives, you are Nigerian.
Let me introduce you to democracy: It is a government of the people by the people, it is belittling to take orders from few selected representatives to shoot a mass of protester. It is! Dear military, a gun on a protester is a death of your relatives, ask yourself, am I to kill my families for a few?
Dear military, you cannot prove loyalty to the people by coup: You can through industrial strike. When you are called to shoot a brother go on strike. A bullet on a protester is the death of your family.
Join Conversation
Eavesdropping The Sex Lessons: What My Parents Kept Away From Me -By Ogungbile Emmanuel Oludotun opinionnigeria.com/e… pic.twitter.com/CHCH…
Trending Articles
Eavesdropping The Sex Lessons: What My Parents Kept Away From Me -By Ogungbile Emmanuel Oludotun
If I could clearly remember, I was just a 13 year old and I can hardly reminisce if I could...
Measuring The Health Of Nigeria’s Democracy -By Eze Onyekpere
How healthy is our democracy? Are powers being concentrated in the hands of a few men and women? Can Nigeria...
Nigeria: Conspicuous Consumption of Our Tomorrow, Today -By Alex Otti
“The phrase “consumer society” complements the description of the present social order as an “industrial society.” Needs are tailored by...
Osinbajo: Loyalty On Trial -By Adetunji Ayobrown
The truth is either boring or bitter or even not palatable, but it must be said. Remember your mission, everything...
Oh City Of London, I Am Ashamed Of You -By Sonala Olumhense
As a Nigerian, I am thoroughly unhappy at the insulting way you are treating our great ruler, Muhammadu Buhari. This...