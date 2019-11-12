Connect with us

Dear Military, A Bullet To The Protester Is A Bullet On Your Wife And Family -By Micheal A. Adeniyi

8 hours ago

Dear Military, you are the defender of the people. The enforcer of law and order. The militating force against external aggression; I know you may want to say don’t mention, but I know we daily owe you a thank you in this nation.

Dear Military, we have seen you catch bullet and grenade for those you serenade: Your loved one’s.
Y’all have Nigerians as relatives, you are Nigerian.

Let me introduce you to democracy: It is a government of the people by the people, it is belittling to take orders from few selected representatives to shoot a mass of protester. It is! Dear military, a gun on a protester is a death of your relatives, ask yourself, am I to kill my families for a few?

Dear military, you cannot prove loyalty to the people by coup: You can through industrial strike. When you are called to shoot a brother go on strike. A bullet on a protester is the death of your family.

