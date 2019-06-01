Dear Olubukola Saraki -By Fakinlede Pelumi

I am not a myopic Nigerian youth who doesn’t know the efficacy of what you did for us as the Senate President of the 8th Session of the Nigerian National assembly. Though many thinks you are a backstabber because of the way you assume the role of the third citizen in the nation but I will say you showed to us what is more important. You made Nigerians know that Nigeria is more important than the political party which brought you in. You started plenary and kick start work when the ruling party thinks their party meeting is what must be a real deal. I say you are a brilliant politician which that move of meeting the opposition party to get the post and conceding the deputy office to PDP.

Doc, during this last dispensation, I personally saw the best session of the Senate because, from 1999, the Senate had been the puppet arm of the executive and any Senate president that does not follow the dictate of the executive will be impeached. We saw that eminently in Nigeria that over three Senate president was changed. But you withstood the pressure that your party members put on you.

Oga Bukola, I am one of the many who does not that you masterminded the Offa robbery because I am not naive of your personality and I know the wealth and affluence Baba Olusola Saraki left for you and you cannot soil his name and be seen in such menance. Look the APC are wrack because they lack intelligence to put up a strong accusation against you.

About your trial on you collecting salary after you left office as governor of Kwara state, I am amazed that even sinners appeared saints on that matter. Can anyone of them especially the man that has turned himself into a deity in Lagos State come out clean in fact if the Nigerian law and judiciary a re still sane, men like him should have faced the same thing you went through. Even if it is true that you did, you weren’t the first who had and you are not the last even those who didn’t play the foul game of enlisting in the payroll have embezzled money that has put their state into undisclosed debt. Ask That man in khaki called Adams if he is innocent of the same line.

About the O Too Gee movement that happened during the last election, you and I know that it was to kill you politically and even your enemies are members of your household but let me assure you that the whole Kwara state will come begging. You have proved yourself to be a politician with difference and your relevancy can’t be undermined. It is just a matter of time before the sun will rise again but while waiting for it to, gather momentum in order to shine greatly…..

Thanks for being The Great Saraki

Best Wishes

Fakinlede Pelumi