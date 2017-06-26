Dear President Buhari – Please Step Down Now! -ByJude Udeozor

I will make this brief and straight to the point, please resign now! This “relationship” of your presidency has become unhealthy, and it is time for both parties (you and Nigeria) to move on. Let me be clear, I have no personal issues with you. However, I want to see our nation make progress.

You have only been in office for about 760 days, yet you have been away from the country for almost 160 days on sick leave (based on a counter on Opinion Nigeria front page). That’s about 20% of your time in office. Clearly, at 74, your health and physical body are no longer in the best shape to lead Nigeria.

While I have never been president of a country, I have served in a few leadership roles to understand how demanding – physically, emotionally, mentally – a leadership role can be. I cannot even imagine what it is like to serve as president of Nigeria – the most populous nation in Africa.

I speak for many Nigerians, home and abroad when I say that we are tired of this “leadership in absentia”.

Nigeria is desperately in need of a decisive leadership now. In the face of growing challenges – Biafra agitation, Kaduna Declaration by the so-called Arewa groups, economic recession, unemployment, Fulani herdsmen, religious and cultural divisions etc. – we can no longer continue to tolerate your leadership in absentia.

While I do think that Prof. Osinbanjo has done a good job in your absence, it is time for him to fully assume the Office of the President and have a Vice President to work with him. There’s only so much he can do as an acting president with no VP. I have once been an acting president for a few weeks while serving in student government and I learned quickly how ineffective that could be. It is counter-productive and unhealthy for Nigeria to have an acting president for this long.

To be honest, many Nigerians would not mind if the National Assembly makes a provision to accommodate your medical bills and welfare for the remainder of your term if you decide to step down now as president.

Sir, if you ever loved Nigeria, and for the sake of our Nation’s future and progress, I respectfully ask you to step down now OR return back to Nigeria and fully assume your duties and responsibilities immediately. You cannot have it both ways, especially at a time like this.

I wish you quick recovery and good health.

Sincerely,

A Concerned Citizen

