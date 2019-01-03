Deji Adeyanju – Hero Of Freedom -By Harun Elbinawi

We fixed an appointment. We did not use the phones because all our phone lines were bugged by the oppressive and tyrannical Buhari regime. A regime of wicked mass murderers and notorious Child-killers.

I arrived Abuja for the appointment. I made contact with Prince Adeyanju Deji. He told me he is at the Venue of the Daily #FreeZakzaky Sit-down protest. I proceeded to the protest venue. I saw Adeyanju Deji giving speech in Hausa Language about the illegal and unlawful detention of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky and his injured wife. We waited until the end of the day event then he came towards me. We finally met. We embraced with tears in both our eyes. It was the tears of brotherhood that was created since the creation of Adam and Eve. I said, “Thank you, we are grateful of your support!”







Other members of the Free Sheikh Zakzaky campaign committee were also there. Sheikh AbdulRahman Yola, Dr Shuaibu Musa, Muhammad Ibrahim Gamawa etc were all there. They were happy to see me again since my return for 3 months stay in Iran.

We left the venue with Adeyanju Deji and he insisted he will take us out for Lunch before our meeting. He took us to a Restaurant with good Nigerian Dishes. We all ate. Then we moved to the business of the day.

President Buhari was then on medical tourism in London. Adeyanju Deji suggested that we take the Free Sheikh Zakzaky campaign to his doorstep in London. One thing President Buhari is scared of is international attention. This wicked mass murderer loves to slaughter innocent and defenseless women and children in the Deep land of Zaria and dumped their dead bodies in mass graves at night.

We instantly planned the protest. Adeyanju Deji made contact with some Nigerians who are based in London for their support. They gave their full support. A Free Sheikh Zakzaky protest will be staged in front of the house President Buhari is staying in London from night till mourning for three days. The tyrant will not sleep for wickedly disobeying the judgment of a Nigerian court.

Adeyanju Deji and two members of the Islamic Movement will leave Nigeria for UK to coordinate the protest. He suggested that I should be one of the two. I told him that is not possible as my broken leg has not healed. I asked about Visa? He said the then British Ambassador to Nigeria is his close friend. He said we will contact the BBC to fully cover the protest.

We made a rough estimate that the program will cost 5,000 British Pounds. I promised to make contacts and raised the money within that short period of time. When we are about to depart, Adeyanju Deji said the Evil tyrant Buhari will arrest us when he returns to Nigeria. I told him that it will be a great honor to share the same prison with him.

And we parted. This was how I first met this Hero of Freedom. A Christian, A true follower of Jesus (as). The fact that he is presently in the dungeon of the wicked mass murderer tyrant Buhari underlined his justice-seeking credentials.

Today (03/01/2019) the Islamic Movement in Nigeria under the leadership of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky will honor this Hero for justice. Adeyanju Deji has attended Free Sheikh Zakzaky protest that the Nigerian army shot at the peaceful protesters. He is fearless, a brave Lion.

#FreeDejiAdeyanju

#FreeDejiAdeyanjuNow

Harun Elbinawi

