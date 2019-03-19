Depression, Terrorism, And Other Global Challenge: The World Can Find Happiness Again -By Mrs. Tosin Doherty

Pleasure, contentedness, satisfaction, cheerfulness, cheeriness, merriment, merriness, gaiety, joy, joyfulness, joyousness, joviality, etc. The foregoing are some of the synonyms of happiness.

It is however unfortunate that it seems we can’t lay claim to any of the above listed attributes anywhere in the world as myriad of global challenges stare us in the face on daily basis which makes many oblivious of what it means to be happy.

Despite man’s advancement in science and technology, depression is on the increase among both old and young people. The Economics magazine – edition of November 2017 – reports that over the past decade, the number of American children and teenagers admitted to children’s hospitals for reporting suicidal thoughts has more than doubled.







The reports also state that the suicide rate for 15-to-19-year-olds shot up between 2007 and 2015, increasing by 31% for boys and more than doubling for girls.

The Global Peace Index 2018 ten-year trend in peacefulness reveals that global peacefulness has deteriorated by 2.38% since 2008, with 85 GPI countries recording a deterioration, while 75 improved.

The index has deteriorated for eight of the last eleven years, with the last improvement in peacefulness occurring in 2014. In Europe, the world’s most peaceful region, 61% of countries have deteriorated since 2008.

Therefore, as the world celebrate the International Day of Happiness on March 20 with the theme, Happier Together, it is imperative that we focus on what we have in common rather than what divides us. This is one of the ways that the world can experience happiness again.

We need to celebrate our common humanity by forgetting about the past and all that seek to divide us.

On the individual level, I want us to think about how we can introduce happiness into our lives and see it as a means of getting all that we ever wanted out of life. So many of us are frustrated running after things we don’t even really want, things that have been programmed into us by the environment we grow up in.

Happiness is simply listening to our hearts and making our choices based on what we really want to do. Also, we must not allow our circumstances to dull our spirits. It’s all about how we choose to perceive and not our reality. Happiness is within reach. It’s actually only a thought away. What we think about, how we think and what we attract into our lives. Happiness is truly an inside job and the rewards are well worth it. Those that are happy enjoy health, wealth, success, longevity and lasting relationships.

A few Tips for Happiness:

· Smile, it’s like giving yourself a hug from the inside out;

· Be kind, say nice things, a warm greeting, a helping hand;

· Think positive change “oh heck It’s raining” to “how lovely the plants are getting watered there will be a bumper harvest this year”;

· Maintain good relationships with those in your network, be friendly, be warm.

Also, it’s the little things of life that make up big things. So, to enjoy a happy day, be mindful of the little things you can do throughout your day to make it great. Pause and smell the roses or your fresh cup of coffee. Practice self-care, as it is essential for happiness.

What does self-care actually mean for each of us? It means that we should exercise our body, eat well, hydrate and then, of course, sleep sufficiently and meditate. Sometimes, it is very important to take time off away from everything for ultimate relaxation and daily renewal of your mind body and spirit.

Adequate meditation makes one relax, refresh and recharge. Also, happiness comes when people learn to forgive, listen and encourage themselves. Practice self-talk as talk overrides thought. One can use affirmations to erase the power of negative thoughts.

Building fulfilling relationships can also be an avenue to happiness. We are social beings. The more times we have friendly experiences, the more fulfilled we are. Relationships are two-way activities. What you give, you get. So, if you think no one likes you it maybe the other way around.

The true and lasting peace, prosperity and happiness that we desire as an individual can be reality irrespective of what is happening around us.

Hence, in the midst of global challenges, the citizens of the world can find happiness again and be more productive.

Mrs. Tosin Doherty is a Life Coach and Happiness Expert. She writes from Lagos.