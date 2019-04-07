Diagnosing Nigeria’s Revolutionary Contemplation -By Senami Kojah

Navigating exhaling potholes and commuting in whiny cars whose boots are laden with complains of its daily residents, it is hard not question why this field that is green, with two million inhabitants at it’s mills is struggling to yield results.

It is not unconnected to the blood stained hand of the Foreman who dons a green khaki and wields a metal whip.

It is may be due in part to that rusty caramel mind that lives on the rock, served by the eager book, hopping from one metal bird to the other and unable to comprehend the age or the passage of time.

Or just maybe it is possible that the green field ails from a psychological phenomena that boggles the mind of even it’s own inhabitants .

Senami Kojah

One Day

Everyday, the mill churns out disappointed stares and exaggerated sighs, “One Day e go better”, One Day, One Day Sha, God go Help Us” or “Las Las we go dey alright”.

The premise for the argument of this insane lyric which leads to the diagnosis however is, if all will be well, why is it not?

Metathesiophobia

According to psychologist Jacob Olesen, this is the fear of change or changing things.

This specific phobia can reduce one’s will to live and often feel that they have no control over their lives owing to constant changes;

She/he tends to live in the past and may also be depressed.

Their phobia makes them unwilling to move, to progress or to change anything from routine.

Presentation of Symptoms in Nigerians

Heart Palpitations: in some Nigerians, this symptom is acute. It presents when they are confronted with gun wielding policemen or any kind of law enforcement that demands “something for the boys” or “roger” but sometimes in a plot twist, when they are confronted with a situation to do the right thing.

This in part because the reverse behaviour of sufferers who do the opposite of ideal or prescription.

Inability to Form Words: this classic symptom occur when some Nigerians see and know the right thing but choose to look away.

It is also visible when instead of forming original and critical thought which is ideal, the sufferers regurgitate or mimic oppressive sounds when confronted with the idea of change or revolution.

Words such as “let him start from local government first”, “women can only be deputies” or “wait for your time” are commonplace.

Thoughts of Death: this symptom usually keeps them firmly glued to their shops, offices and school when protests are organised to stop brutality against them.

It keeps them from going out to vote because “they no wan Kpeme” and it keeps them firmly still at a point of complacency until they actually die from the results of their inaction.

Dry Mouth: This symptom in sufferers is preceded by heavy hunger resulting from epileptic sales and joblessness due to inept policies that sufferers refuse to correct through a revolution.

If you exhibit two or more of these symptoms, you made it!

Revolutionary Delay

Make no mistake, there are people in the mill who have consciously rid themselves of these symptoms and are waiting for the epoch of change.

In Algeria, now former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has resigned after weeks of massive street protests.

Mr Bouteflika, had been in power for 20 years.

The delay in the Algerian experience for a much needed revolution took 20 years.

It is 20 years since Nigeria transitioned into democratic rule; who knows when our pack of unsustainable cards will come crashing down?

Day One; The Antidote

“…Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery, none but ourselves can free our minds.”-Bob Marley

Do not despair, an elixir exist to cure you of our great national malaise.

The label does not bear condemnations for the gram, it is not a catchy hashtag neither is it the lukewarm state which sufferers of Metathesiophobia in Nigeria relapse into after two or more days of e-venting.

To overcome the fear of change, you must change your mind and create an internal revolution.

You must not cower anymore at metal slings or Elephant boots even when your oblongata and bladder say otherwise; you must simply do.

Be healed.

Senami Kojah is a Writer, Journalist and Public Affairs Analyst who writes from Lagos. [email protected]

Like this: Like Loading...