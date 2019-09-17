Diezani’s $40m jewelleries, jewelry or jewellery? -By Akeem Lasisi

A former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, was again in the news last week. Unfortunately, it was for another negative reason. The court affirmed the seizure of her $40m-worth jewellery, with no tears shed for her in most known places. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission gave the figure, although some observers do not believe that a human being who will die one day would spend that much on such a collection. But I doubt if Diezani has contested the estimation. All she seems to be proving is that the items seized belong to her and the judges should help her recover them.

As usual, the story of the case is not our main concern here. It is the language at the centre of it. Because of the ample volume of the decorative items, some people have been referring to them as ‘jewelleries’. As far as they are concerned, any collection of items worth millions of dollars deserves all the attributes of plurality. So, they had ‘ies’ to the word, the way we do to ‘lorry’ when pluralised.

This prompted me to bring to our class today the often-confusing grammar of ‘jewellery’. Although it is a word that refers to a number of decorative objects, it does not normally take an ‘s’. According to the Cambridge Dictionary, ‘jewellery’ refers to decorative objects worn on your clothes or body that are usually made from valuable metals, such as gold and silver, and precious stones.

In other words, it is a kind of collective but an uncountable noun. We can talk of one ring, two rings, three bracelets and nine necklaces, but we don’t talk of one jewellery, two jewelleries or a N100m jewelleries. That is why as rich and diverse as Diezani’s body assets are, the collection is still called ‘jewellery’:

The court has ordered the forfeiture of the $40m jewelleries. (Wrong)

The court has ordered the forfeiture of the $40m jewellery. (Correct)

Note, however, that there is one jewel, two jewels and more jewels because although ‘jewellery’ is uncountable, ‘jewel’ is:

The sage described his wife as a jewel of inestimable value. (Correct)

All the men attended the event with their jewels. (Correct)

His room was decorated with jewels. (Correct)

Spell it right

You must also watch the spelling of ‘jewellery’. Apart from the fact that you should be conscious of the presence of the double ‘l’, the place of ‘e’ before and after the two must also be noted. This is coupled with the fact that the American spelling of the word is different from the British.

I fancy jewellry. (Wrong)

I fancy jewellery. (Correct)

The woman is in possession of all the jewelry. (American)

The woman is in possession of all the jewellery. (British)

Often, the computer will help you spell the word as ‘jewelry’. You should, however, change this to ‘jewellery’ since Nigeria has cultivated the British English.

What about wear, clothing?

Note that, like jewellery, wear and clothing are also normally uncountable when used as nouns. For instance, while we talk in terms of clothes, when you mean what someone is putting on, we talk of the person’s clothing and wear — not clothings and wears. (Well, when used as a verb, it is correct to say ‘She wears it regularly’, ‘He wears it often’ etc. but when used as a noun, the ‘s’ normally becomes an anomaly:

Mrs Ngozi sells women clothings. (Wrong)

Mrs Ngozi sells women clothing. (Correct)

I need some casual wears. (Wrong)

I need some casual wear. (Correct)

Other similarly mishandled uncountable nouns include information, furniture and news:

The director and the accountant gave us conflicting informations. (Wrong)

The director and the accountant gave us conflicting information. (Correct)

We bought many furnitures when we went to Italy. (Wrong)

We bought a lot of furniture when we went to Italy. (Correct)

I read a lot of news in the magazines. Many of the news are shocking. (Wrong)

I read a lot of news in the magazine. Much of the news is shocking. (Correct)

In terms of the verb form, the uncountable nouns, therefore, normally go with the singular:

If the information are not sufficient, let me know. (Wrong)

If the information is not sufficient, let me know. (Correct)

Are the news exclusive? (Wrong)

Is the news exclusive? (Correct)

Lastly, we can introduce ‘pieces’ to show quantity:

All the pieces of information are genuine.

They gave me five pieces of furniture, and I really like them.