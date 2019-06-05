Dino Best Option or Available Alternative; As Kogi Prepares for Transition -By Elijah Ojonicko Akoji

Elections is said to be a decision time, where people are suppose to be guided by their conscience that will sustain them for a period of time in line with the vision and mission stated out. People however , may vote but God actually decides .

He changes times and seasons; he removes kings and sets up kings; he gives wisdom to the wise and knowledge to those who have understanding. Daniel 2:21.

We might think that we have control over who runs the government but actually, God is the One Who plucks up and puts down leaders. He is the One Who removes and sets up kings and kingdoms, including those who have authority over us. Their day of justice will come so we must trust God to execute His righteousness in time and not take it into our own hands .

Kogi State in a few months time will be moving to the poll to chose who will lead them in the path of their dreams, his life over the years has become a living hell for the citizens of the state. Owing to the different criticism on the incumbent governor for his poor performance making life unbearable for both government workers and private own businesses in the state.

But as we must clinch to the word of God which is our moral guide, the question still remains, is Dino the best option or the available alternative in the present outlook of Kogi State? We will recall that Prince Abubakar Audu of blessed memory was said to be the best option for the people of Kogi State following their expression and disappointment of his death, this was as a result of the poor performance of the then governor Captain Wada who was later succeeded by governor Yahaya Bella who was later thought to be the best available option, but turns out to be a privilege unprepared alternative, who have betrayed the trust of the good people of Kogi State.

The state is known to be one of the most backward states in Nigeria and in the middle belt following the poor state of governance, non-payment of salary, poor infrastructural development, promotion of thuggery, poor academic standard, poor health care facility and poor funding of schools at both primary, secondary and tertiary level all this mentioned are the basic yarning or the people and they seem not to be any sign of it coming. The state is in a pity condition in dear need of a Messiah, the ruthlessness of the governor has lead to the withdrawal of many capable and experienced hands who would have helped him achieve success, but arrogance and tyrannical approach being used by the has dragged the state backward than he took over from his successor.

His ambition to contest for the second term is however been challenged by his 2015 mouthpiece turn enemy Senator Dino Melaye, who made his intention open last week and state that he has consulted God on his ambition to be the governor of Kogi State, this to some will be the coming of the Messiah and to some the continuation of another tyrannical rule, but the question still remain is Senator Dino Melaye the best option or the available alternative for the people of Kogi State?

Senator Dino Melaye is known to be one of the tormentors of Governor Yahaya Bello since their friendship turns sour, their path has been field with so many crises of hate, and backlash. The hatred between them still remain a clearly defined fact that the two desire the fall of each other, but the choice lies in the hand of the people of Kogi State to decide who is the best option for them to lead them to the light.

Kogi State at this time desire a visionary leader with the sight of development, who can restore to them all the wasted years in darkness, could this be their smiling days as they prepare for another election, the choice is in their hand to make, just as the scriptures Says, I have set before you today life and prosperity, and death and adversity Deuteronomy 30:15, result we get are usually outcomes of our decisions. Elections are just for a day but governance is for four years, a one day failed decision can lead to four years of anguish and lamentation.

Irrespective of the political party, competence and character is what makes a leader and this is what the good people of Kogi State should watch out for, with the present condition of the state, for the first time in history they should go to the poll with the interest of the state at heart. Kogite is migrating from their state to other states they call urban, just because their state have failed them and their input in other places have been incredibly applauded and recommended. Kogi state is blessed with young minds of intellectuals and developmental ideas, but this has not been explored in any way.

Dino Melaye’s intention maybe a shock to so many but could this be the glory days coming for the people of Kogi, the efficacy of his achievement over the years in his constituency has been an admirable developmental move expected of a leader, but can this be replicated if elected as a governor of the state, among the three senators from the state, Dino Melaye has been the most outstanding, charismatic, eloquent and fearless defender of the state and the poor masses not only the people of the state but Nigerians as a whole, has distinguished him from others. Young and politically experience, could this help restore Kogi back to its feet again if elect the governor?

It is often said that a politician cannot be trusted, but the bitter truth still remain , many have been trusted and the people are proud they took the decision of trust as their trust was never betrayed. Kogi State in the last four year, have experienced betrayal of trust and this has left them in the fear of making such decision again. However, no man ever succeeded without taking risk .

It is time for the people of Kogi State to take and make that one decision, to vote either their best option or their available alternative as their decision, will determine new look.

Elijah Ojonicko Akoji

Bayero University Kano

Department of Mass Communication

He is currently an M.sc student in the Department of Mass Communication, A Social Commentator and a Media Analyst.

