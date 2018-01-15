Discussing faith and death with a six-year-old -By Minabere Ibelema

As an academic, I have fielded thousands of questions from students over the years. But as any parent would corroborate, none has been as tough as the questions posed by my four children during their infancy. And so it was recently with my soon-to-be seven-year-old.

“Daddy, will we still be together when we die?” she asked me out of the blues about two weeks ago. I froze momentarily in my tracks. “Maybe in heaven,” I blurted after recovering from the startling question.

As someone with an acute faith deficiency, it was not exactly a forthright answer. But it was the best I could manage in the circumstance. I couldn’t rattle the young girl by telling her that death is a final separation, that when daddy dies he will forever be gone from her life.

Mercifully — and uncharacteristically — she accepted my answer without further question. That was probably because the answer was consistent with lessons from Sunday school. I was the one who had a question for her.

“Why do you ask me about death?” I asked her.

“I’ve been thinking about it since I’ve been mommy to my doll,” she said.

I struggled to make sense of her explanation, but couldn’t. Yet I didn’t want to push a six-year-old to explain what must have been a vague, perhaps, inarticulate notion.

She had been treating a newly purchased doll with much motherly care — much more so than others she own. Why exactly that doll has elicited such passionate maternal instinct, I am not sure. Perhaps, it is because of the extent of realism, with its chubby size and puffy, ruby cheeks. Whatever the reason, I still couldn’t deduce how a child’s maternal care for a doll would elicit thoughts about the hereafter.

It is normal for children to be curious — often anxious — about death. Usually, the curiosity or anxiety is triggered by the death of someone they relate to in person or vicariously. Psychologists advise that the most important thing is to sooth the anxiety and not attempt any philosophical rationalisation.

And so, along with the facile conjecture that we might meet in heaven, I added the earthly comfort: that she had no reason to worry about death because we have a long time to live. I know too well, of course, that not a single additional day of life is guaranteed, even to a 6-year-old. But that’s immaterial when the goal is to sooth anxieties. Just as death “will come when it will come” — thank you, Shakespeare, for that insight — an understanding of death will come at its own time.

What is important is that my responses satisfied the young one, and she went back to her maternal chores.

Explaining religions

Now to matters of faith. Sometime between Christmas and the New Year, the question was, “Daddy, do we celebrate Hanukkah?” Unlike, the question about death, this did not catch me off guard. The Jewish commemoration usually takes place in the days before Christmas, and related activities were promoted considerably on TV. Still, I was mistaken in thinking that this would be a much easier question to answer. I didn’t anticipate that it would lead to having to explain differences in religious beliefs to a six-year-old.

To the initial question, my response was: “No, we don’t celebrate Hanukkah. It is a Jewish holiday and we are Christians.”Then came a barrage of other questions. Who are Jewish? Do they attend our church? Do they believe in Jesus too? Do they go to heaven? It was one pointed question after every halting answer. It didn’t help matters when I pointed out that there are other religious groups too besides Christians and Jews. Muslims in particular.

To sum it all up, I explained that Jews regard Jesus as just another prophet, like Isaiah and Jeremiah, and that Muslims believe that Muhammed is God’s final prophet. So, Christians believe what Jesus said, Jews believe in prophets before Jesus, and Muslims believe in what Prophet Mohammed said. That was the best I could do.

With a wry smile, the young girl looked squarely at me and said, “Daddy, I don’t get it.” I am not sure whether the smile was intended to ease the sting of telling daddy that he made no sense, or whether she was simply bemused by it all.

My inclination was to say, “I don’t get it either.” But I dared not obliterate daddy’s image as the all-knowing source of knowledge. And so, I offered this summation: that different people hold different beliefs, that the beliefs may not make sense to others, but that’s the way the world is.

She nodded to indicate she got it at last. But it could have been to spare us both further discomfort: the discomfort of trying to explain a complex matter to a six-year-old and of her trying to grasp it. It’s much more soothing to a daddy’s ego to believe that she made some sense of it at last, and so I believe.

Yet, the conversation led me to reflecting anew about religions, especially the conflicts that the differences in beliefs have wrought from the beginning of time. Early in the history of Christianity, its believers were seen as a fringe group and were persecuted by others. When Christianity rose to dominance, it turned the tables on others.

For long, Christians persecuted Jews for being responsible for the crucifixion of Jesus. The Holocaust could readily be seen as a culmination of the resentment. Though there has been rapprochement between the two religions, Christian hostility toward Jews still thrive among some orthodox Christians and neo-Nazis.

Also, there were the crusades and the inquisitions, all of which were primarily intended to convert or punish unbelievers. The rise of Islam in the 7thcentury ultimately opened up an even wider theater of religious conflicts, climaxing in the 12th century. It was the crusades versus Jihad, Richard the Lion heart versus Saladin. So many people died in the battles for the supremacy of a particular religion, all in the name of God.

As it was in the 12th century, so it is now in the 21st. Islamist terrorism is now the driving force, and the weapons of death are ever more lethal.

I couldn’t possibly have gone into all this with a six-year-old. Yet, she will grow into a world where the sad reality will continue to loom large.

