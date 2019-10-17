Disparity in Income, The Core Root of Corruption and Disenchatment Yet FG Refused Imcrement in Minimum Wage- ANRP, Bauchi

The Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party, Bauchi state chapter under the leadership of Hon. Muhammad Yahaya Abubakar Misau wishes to break its silent over the contraversial and long awaited increment in minimum wage.

It could be recalled that sometimes back in 2017 the Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari made an empty public promise of making a serious reform in the public service and that his first executive action will be to push for increment of minimum wage over the senate floor to about N50,000 for civil servant and a special consideration to the NPF. He made that pledge after a long agitation by the labour union about devastating nature of the waging system in Nigeria compared to the rest of the world.

However, it have been ages yet the government that claimed to be fighting and stand tall against corruption choose to stay away from overcoming one of the core root of curruption in the public sector which is disparity in income. How can there be no corruption when a civil servant is taking a pantry sum while his counterpart in some favored ministries are getting ten times his amount and have the same needs and wants, how can you expect him to fund his deficit knowing fully well that Nigeria as a whole was among the least countries in Africa and the world at large with the poorest wage system. Yet we hail ourselves as the giant of the black nation on earth.

Until our workers in the public service have been given the respect they deserved and what is due to them was given, there shall never be an end to corruption in Nigeria. Everyone will continue laying their siege on the infamous act of vengeance by simply waiting for their turn to get to the position of power to take their pond of flesh as they called it “National cake”.

It is on this note that, we at ANRP want to make it categorically clear to all Nigerians and the labour union that we must all unite and comdemn this selfish and unpatriotic act of the FG and their representative, Chris Ngege with strong voice. Let us all know that Nigeria as a nation is rich enough to pay her workers at seventy thousand naira minimum wage. It is even an embrassement for any government to denied giving her workers the necessary welfare to sustain their lives and at it stands today at thirty thousand one can’t live on three square meals a day for thirty days in Nigeria.

We call on the labour union with strong voice that they should with all modesty and honesty stand firm on the issue of the minimum wage increment and if the government didnt comply to that request the labour union should with all force go for the planned indifinate strike action. That is the only language that the FG will get to understand.