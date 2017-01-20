Displaced by terror, bombed in error -By Fola Ojo

Their eyes have seen much trouble. Their ears have heard round-the-clock scary sounds of shots fired even at odd hours. Without arms and ammunition, they have fought in wars they did not start. With thin hope for a lasting relief, they have lived lives of horror and horridness they never imagined. Up till today, the ghastliness and grisliness continue because of the invasion of the dreaded Boko Haram terrorist sect, and of leaders who, over the years, only specialised in greed, graft, and gluttony. The government of Muhammadu Buhari, however, has been making efforts to restore life to these troubled lives displaced by terror.

Monstrous forces and faces of terror forced the people of Northeastern Nigeria into a huddle in one shanty location to keep them safe. But a bombing campaign launched by the Nigerian military, and targeting fleeing Boko Haram insurgents and their hirelings ran into a hobble and a hog-tie last Tuesday in Rann, Borno State. And then suddenly, boom, boom, boom, death descended from the air as bombs came banging through thatched roofs of the make-shift Internally Displaced People’s camp. The Nigerian Air Force attack machines missed their targets. Hundreds of people that were displaced by terror were killed in error through a friendly fire. We commiserate with families of lives that were lost. Affliction shall not arise the second time!

The unfriendly character of friendly fire chokes life out of someone who does not expect a visitation from death. But for warfare, friendly fire has been its unfortunate conjoined part. My memory has not failed me. April 14, 1994 when two US Army Blackhawk helicopters carrying 26 crew and passengers entered the no-fly zone headed for a military coordination centre in Iraq. Two US Air Force F-15 patrolling the No-fly Zone intercepted them. There was a technical error in The Identification Friend or Foe systems aboard the helicopters. The Black Hawk helicopters did not show up as friendly to the fighters. American missiles were released striking American helicopters. Americans killed Americans. It was a “friendly fire”.

February 26, 1991 during the Gulf War, Maverick Missiles fired by two U.S. A-10 ground attack aircraft killed nine British soldiers of the 3rd Battalion after their Warrior armoured vehicles were hit. It was also categorised as a “friendly fire”. A military training exercise also caused the loss of 600 American lives April 28,1944. During “Exercise Tiger”, eight LSTs (Landing Ship, Tank) escorted by a corvette sailed into Lyme Bay in order to practice landing troops. German torpedo patrolling boats attacked the convoy. The exercise continued and it further led to the death of 308 more Americans dead from friendly fire when troops strayed onto the wrong areas of the beach.

The Nigerian military was on his final mop-up push of Boko Haram remnants when the Nigerian Air Force error aerial bombing took place last Tuesday. The IDP camp was mistaken for the terrorists’ camp-out site. No one is sure how many people died. The Borno State Government is waiting for an accurate body count. But it was reported that at least 52 people succumbed to sudden death; and more than 100 others were reportedly wounded. When “friendly fire” burns so close to home, the anguish that follows becomes personal.

Reactions from Nigerians are expectedly belligerent towards the government. I have heard theories of occultist possibilities, administrative cluelessness, religious cleansing, and all manner of eerie insinuations against the Buhari government. Some of the emotional outbursts may not be directly tied to the accident; but to other issues that are non-contiguous and hanging out there in the clouds. But this is the kind of reaction you expect in a nation already divided along ethnic, religious, and class lines. It is a reaction you expect when millions are hungry and angry; food is scanty, and money is scarce. When life is stalled; and songs of stagnation are rehearsed and rendered in all nooks and crannies of Nigeria; this is what you get in reaction to one more bad news. When a bag of rice sells for N20,000 and a bag of cement close to N3,000; that’s what happens. What kind of reactions do you expect from Nigerians when housewives are now prostituting to survive and young girls have become sellers of their bodies for bowls of soup? What kind of reactions do you expect from those who came home from a good job; and woke up the next morning without means of livelihood? The doctrine of projection in Psychology comes to play easily in hard times. It then becomes permissible for a man to blame someone or something for relief from all of life’s troubles. Behind closed doors; even friends of this government are also frustrated.

I am, however, concerned about Mr. President’s usually too-late-to-come personal reactions to issues such as this. Is it in his personality; or his not-quick-enough reactions are as a result of the pressure of governance on an aged man? It is only appropriate, human and compassionate for Mr. President to say something and immediately tragedy strikes, not relying on press statements by his aides. Not speaking is already being construed as actually speaking that “I-Ddon’t-Care”. And I believe the President cares. It costs him nothing to grab the bully-pulpit and speak soothing words to bereaved families of the departed souls.

Oppositions to this government should also refrain from politicising human tragedies like the Rann bombing incident. This is not the time to score cheap political points off the backs of the dead whose families are in pain. Those chanting the lyrics of unmitigated opprobriousness should take heed. Nigeria’s co-existence is too fragile now than ever before. I, however, stand in agreement with the suggestion that the incident be thoroughly investigated. The camp is massive and sprawling; how can newly-bought aircraft equipped with latest technology miss that much? Did somebody lie to us about the combat-readiness of the weapons before purchase? These facts must be unearthed.

Boko Haram-related skirmishes have unleashed untold pain on Nigeria especially in the North-East. February 2014, 109 people were slaughtered when Boko Haram attacked Izghe Village in Adamawa State in two separate onslaughts on innocent, unarmed people. A week before then, 39 people were sent into their early graves in the village of Konduga. In a pre-dawn attack by the same Boko Haram in the town of Buni Yadi of Yobe State, 57 boys were shot, set ablaze in a locked hostel, and fleeing students caught up with and their throats slashed.

Whether the government is “technically” winning the war of Boko Haram as declared by the President, or that the country is practically dominant and triumphing over the terrorists as alluded to by former President Olusegun Obasanjo; the scourge brought on the North-East by Boko Haram must end now.

