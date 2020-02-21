Do National Assembly Members Really Need A Pay Cut? -By Momoh Emmanuel Omeiza

It is quite alarming the unaccounted funds national assembly members feed on all in the name of salaries and allowances. There have been different cries from concerned members of the public that the jumbo pays received my federal legislators is almost if not a waste of the nation’s resources.

Right from independence, Nigeria’s federalism was structured to operate on the bicameral system of legislation. This is a system where two legislative houses or chambers conduct all activities relating to law making. This in my opinion was to prevent the hasty passage of bills and to give all states and tribes equal chances of representation at the federal level.

However, in recent times, this seems to be far from what was planned or implemented by Nigeria’s founding fathers and nationalists. Many people use this as an avenue to drain the nation’s resources and enrich their pockets. Some even see this as a permanent resting place or retirement house. This situation is far from what is been practised in other countries that operate on the democratic platform. In America for instance, a federal legislator earns less than their counterparts in Nigeria earn. This means that an average Nigerian legislator is richer that the American Legislator. Apart from this, the American legislator does not solely depend on allowances as source of income. Their is provision to engage in other jobs. Hence, legislation is more or less a part time affair.

Where then has Nigeria missed it wrong?

Monies that are meant for development of the constituencies are siphoned for personal purposes. The members of the constituencies who voted the legislators keep wallowing in abject poverty while the legislators are smiling to their accounts monthly.

In my opinion, I think we don’t really need a pay cut but a pay cancellation. Hence, the only monies that should accrue to legislators is constituency allowances. This should also be closely monitored to avoid diversion and mismanagement. Other monies such as wardrobe allowance, transport and the likes should be cancelled.

Conclusively, I believe one out of the two legislative houses should be scrapped and we should operate on a unicameral legislature like Sweden, Unkraine, Denmark, Turkey etc.

Or………………………………………………………………………….

What my audience is your take on this issue? Kindly air your views in the comments section. Gracias.

Follow me on Twitter: @Emmanuel_Moh