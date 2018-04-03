Don’t Fall For This Nigerians -By Assaprogopwa Aaron

Report reaching our news desk reveals that members of the Atiku Campaign Organisation have devised a very unpatriotic ploy aimed at ultimately paying some Nigerians to mop up PVCs of vulnerable Nigerians in furtherance of Atiku’s presidential ambition.

The statement as released reads in part as follows:

“Be a team leader today by getting a minimum of ten (10) persons within your locality who have voter’s cards, their names and PVC numbers and fill this form then send it to this email: [email protected]

“Get a cooperative name on your team. Ask your members to do the same, let they get their 10 persons also.

“TURAKI is set to alleviate poverty and transforms lives.

“You can be a coordinator if you can get a group of ten in 100 places. Just ask your team to register others and they will help you achieve it.

“The Nigeria of our dream is emerging.”

We are hereby using this platform to warn Nigerians that this is a clear attempt at votes buying come 2019 by the Atiku camp and it won’t work because Nigerians are going to resist it.

It’s an attempt at using the infamous Ponzy scheme/pyramid structure to hoodwink and shortchange Nigerians by giving them stipends in exchange for their votes.

This is both politically and morally wrong and the Atiku Campaign Organization must know that #NigeriansAreNotStupid anymore and this illegal move will never be accepted.

Fellow Nigerians, don’t make the mistake of allowing anybody hoodwink you and take possession of your PVCs under any guise, don’t even let anyone have the number of your PVCs.

Atiku and his campaign organisations must realize that they can’t buy the votes of Nigerians come 2019 because Nigerians are a lot wiser now and they know exactly what they want.

This was a very wrong idea in the first place, totally unacceptable and in very bad taste.

What’s more? It has further exposed Atiku Abubakar for whom he truly is, a desperate politician as ever, a clear reminder of how desperate the incumbent PMB was before Nigerians eventually gave him the opportunity and look at what we have today.

Although I fear that a few gullible Nigerians may or might already have fallen for this ploy and electoral malpractice, it is nonetheless heartwarming to know that majority of Nigerians haven’t and will not.

Fellow Nigerians, Don’t Fall For This Show of SHAME, ILLEGALITY and Electoral Hoodwinking by Atiku and his team of collaborators!

