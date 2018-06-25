Dr. Oby Ezekwesili March to the Villa

Dr Oby Ezekwesili, former Minister of Education, has stated that she will tomorrow, June 26, be embarking on a solo march to the State House. She intend to demand accountability on the killings and ceaseless flow of blood in the country, and most especially the cavalier approach of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Earlier today Dr Ezekwesili put out a tweet stating that the #PlateauKillings are UNBEARABLE and that she will tomorrow be fulfilling the pledge she made earlier this year, by embarking on a protest march to the Villa. She said in her tweet that she will ask the president to #StopTheKillingsNOW!

The meeting time for this protest march is 11:30am at the Unity Fountain.

