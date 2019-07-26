Dr Uche Ogah at the Senate Ministerial Screening -By Great Imo Jonathan

Dr. Uche Ogah, the ministerial nominee from Abia State was exceptional in his response at the ministerial screening by the Nigerian Senate on Wednesday 24, 2019. Those who watched him answer questions thrown at him are of the opinion that he is one of the best that President Muhammadu Buhari nominated.

Dr. Uche Ogah (OON, FCA), was a banker per excellence, he rose to become the Assistant General Manager of Zenith Bank PLC in ten years. In another ten years in oil and gas sector he built his company into a major oil marketing firm and diversified his business into 16 subsidiaries. And now he is excelling in politics.

Dr. Uche Ogah was born on 22 December, 1969, to Chief Wilson and Ezinne Pauline Ogah of Onuaku Uturu,Isuikwuato local government area of Abia state.

Education

He attended Ishiagu High School, after which he proceeded to the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu state where he obtained Upper Credit at Ordinary National Diploma (OND) in 1992 and Distinction at the Higher National Diploma (HND) Level in 1995 in Accounting. He also attended University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) where he obtained a Postgraduate Diploma in 2005. He also has a Bachelor of Science degree (Banking and Finance) from Ogun State University and a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from University of Lagos. He obtained his ACA in 2007. He is a Fellow, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN); Fellow, Institute of Brand Management of Nigeria; Fellow, Nigerian Institute of Shipping; Fellow, Employment & Career and member, Chartered Institute of Bankers.

Career

He is a Nigerian oil magnate, entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist. He began his career as a banker with a year of National Youth Service at NAL Bank Plc. He, thereafter, took up full employment at All States Trust Bank where he worked for around two years before joining Zenith Bank in 1997. He is the president of Masters Energy Group, a conglomerate with over 16 subsidiaries and interests across a variety of industries.

Philanthropy

In December, 2001, Dr. Ucge Ogah established Uche Ogah Foundation which aims to provide empowerment, poverty alleviation, and providing education for the less privileged

Awards

In 2014, he was awarded, a national award – the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) by the federal government of Nigeria He has Honorary Doctorate degree in Business Administration by Abia State University.

Professional membership

His professional memberships include:

Fellow, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) Fellow, Institute of Brand Management of Nigeria Fellow, Nigerian Institute of Shipping; Fellow, Employment & Career Member, Chartered Institute of Bankers Member, Governing Council of the Nigeria-Turkey Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Highlights of his response at the ministerial screening

Building more industries in the Rural areas will create jobs for youths in rural communities and stop urban migration. We must build our Infrastructure to fastrack development. Exportation of Agricultural produce from orchards enhanced the economy of the Eastern Nigeria in the year 1966, making it the fastest growing economy as at that time. Developing our agricultural sector, giving our youths enabling environment to venture into agriculture can in turn help boost the economy of the nation and can in turn give the nation ability to feed the world Government Budget does not drive Economy, empowering the private sector will be a plus in industrialization. Guaranteed crude source can bring in foreign investors in our petroleum sector, help in the revitalization and construction of our existing Refineries and modular refineries. We must always grow our foreign reserve. Laws should be made by the legislature to protect small scale businesses to enable them function effectively To stabilize the oil and gas sector opportunity must be given to private participants (Upstream, Middle stream and downstream ), refineries must work, we must all join hands and kick out the bad eggs in the sector. Exportation of locally produced goods can help us increase our foreign Reserve. We don’t need to depend on only oil. I believe that if we develop our agricultural sector, we can equally develop, and create jobs for our teeming youths. Take for instance, if you build a farmland where you can house over 150 youths and you provide enabling accommodation for them and you give them all the necessary amenities, I can tell you that these youths will be powerful to turn an entire piece of land to something that will create revenue for the entire country. We have the capacity, we have the population, we have all the resources that is required which is the human capital and which is the best that is needed. I am not a genius but when I put my mind to work I can achieve anything. We all must learn to see the Nigerian project as our own. If we see Nigeria as our collective project and we all work towards its development, we will succeed. There is nothing stopping us, we only require the willpower and determination to turn our story around for good.

Great Imo Jonathan

Special Adviser To Dr. Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah (Media)