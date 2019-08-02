Driving National Legislative Business with Utmost Sense of Timeliness -By Abdullahi O. Haruna

The essential role of National Assembly in bringing efficiency and speed to the realms of National governance in such a synergy that will drive up the executive performance is a critical one that should be driven by individuals with a business sense of timeliness, nationalistic views and not political.

For the 8th National Assembly, did we noticed some early signs of timeliness in their approach to national issues of public interest? A speed not ordinarily associated with some other previous houses that had political interests and factions dragging them more backward than the forward movement of national interest.

On the very first lap, the 9th Assembly exuded a good show of wisdom and knowledge by taking off smoothly, saving itself from the needless leadership crisis/tussles that impregnated the 8th assembly, and which lasted throughout its term, giving birth to complex arrays of undesired results and harmony which were expected of them – 8th assembly ought to be a more perfect improvement from the 7th assembly, a result they came short off.

Take for instance, the coherency and spirit of unionism in constituting the various house committees. The approach made the process almost seamless and was effectively concluded within a snap of time, and each committee set in motion to commence working ahead of the executive arm’s setup of the cabinet.

Such speed and consciousness of time is essential, critical and commendable; adding the required impetus to the executive arm’s speed which many have as well blamed to be “slow”. As solution to that, a responsive and speedy national assembly becomes necessary.

Consider the ministerial nominee screening process; while divergent views have emerged from various corners of opinion – and that’s part of the beauty of democratic governance, but the utmost gain above every view is that, timeliness in response to issue of national interest was given a priority with the process concluded in a record time and passing unto the executive arm for continuation.

While not attempting a comparison, the only time the 8th assembly bore this kind of seriousness and business-minded, Nigerians would not fast forget the egocentric attempt by the Upper Chamber to fast-track the passage of proposed amendment to the law setting up the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) and the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), with a view to whittling down the agencies’ powers – because one of them have been caught in the web of the laws, and was seeking some escape route/s. This triggered public debates on need for persistent checks and balances over the constitutional power of the legislature. That’s how soured the 8th assembly journey started.

With this current and harmonious pace of the 9th assembly, indications are ripe that some landmark achievements can be made in this second term era of PMB especially in his foresight of setting the nation unto a proper fiscal track/ budgeting path; resetting our annual national fiscal framework to run in line with the January-December target, thereby adding some positive results especially in infrastructural capital project funding and timing vis-à-vis where to terminate, when to terminate and where to continue from.

It appears the 9th assembly under the leadership of Lawal and Femi, the 9th assembly is starting off well focused and determined; paying strict attention to core issues of national interest despite the cynic side views; but considering the larger masses of Nigerians instead of the fewer elite-focused group.

By injection of efficiency, timeliness, speed and focus, the overall national governance structure can be moved faster, democracy gaining more ground affecting the people, and the government can be more quick/smart in delivering on its duties and responsibilities.

Legislation is a serious business in any democracy; hence, must be approached with every sense of seriousness it deserves and commands for the sake of the larger masses and not the elite few.

Abdullahi O Haruna,(Haru-spice) ANIPRB.Sc, Mass Communication, Msc/MIAD(ABU Zaria,Business&Industrial Leadership, Lehigh University, USA,Fellow, Mandela Washington Fellowship Program,Editor -in- Chief, World Entourage Magazine,Founder, Open Dialogue Initiative Phone:+2348035887544