Edo State, Oshiomhole, And Obaseki Imbroglio -By Niran Adedokun

It is curious that the symbolism of the current struggle between chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, and the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, is lost on the party which Nigerians thought was here to save them.

Cast your mind back to the APC at its formation in 2013 and the hope that it bore in its wings. The then ruling Peoples Democratic Party had become an uncontrollable shame unto the country that it had foisted itself on for 16 years and a majority of Nigerians desired a fresh breath.

Principal actors in the PDP had become complacent, pompous and disrespectful of the people who gave them power. They unrepentantly trampled on virtually all ethos of democratic practice, one of which is internal democracy, and soon became a self-consuming monstrosity. In its drunken state, the PDP split down the line and sent five of its most formidable governors out of its fold.

Now, that was an untold error! In Nigeria, governors are demi-gods, a reality that is another deficit of Nigeria’s democratic experience. State governors are a two-edged terror. One end to the people they are elected to serve and another, to the party on which platform they got elected. On both fronts, governors, given their unbridled access to the resources of states, hold the people and parties by the jugular making a mess of the institutions that enhance democratic governance.

Governors capitalise on the weaknesses of the 1999 Constitution, they became custodians of all resources of state, especially the financial, which makes it easy for them to pay the piper and dictate the tune. They own the legislature and the judiciary, the two arms, which by the letter of the constitution, should provide checks and balances and protect the common man from the totalitarianism that executive power could become. But the reverse of the aspirations of the drafters of the Nigerian Constitution was exactly what we had when the PDP ruled Nigeria. So great was the docility of state Houses of Assembly that their speakers once voted against financial autonomy for state legislatures as proposed in a constitution amendment! Those who watched closely knew that such ridiculous events could only result from the dictations of their governors.

So, traditional rulers to the local government chairmen, to commissioners, members of the state assemblies, members of the National Assembly and ministers answered to their governors. Every state was therefore the fiefdom of the current tenant of the government house and any party interested in gaining office at the federal level cannot joke with the numbers of votes, (most often manipulated) and the finances that these governors bring. The PDP top hierarchy believed the hype of its invincibility, called the bluff of these five governors and ultimately fell off its high horse during the 2015 elections.

The intervening years between 1999, when Nigeria returned to civilian rule and 2015 were also the years that political patronage grew to become a national malady. Money mongers and influence peddlers took over the control of political office holders turning many of the latter into mere puppets. This was also the era when after serving for eight years, outgoing state governors fought tooth and nail to impose candidates of their choice on the people, all in a bid to entrench personal interest and gain a third term by proxy. Of course, not a few of these stories went sour on the parties, but political godfatherism took a new turn in the affairs of Nigeria.

Enter the APC, its promise of change and the hope the people invested in it. The APC has led Nigeria for over four years, yet the governors remain largely unaccountable while ex-governors and other powerful political godfathers have continued to subjugate the people’s interest.

This is where the current scuffle between Oshiomhole and his erstwhile political mentee is sickening. This is more so when you consider the fervour with which the current APC chairman fought for Obaseki to be governor just three years back. Both parties have advanced reasons for the ongoing ill-advised confrontation but nothing would impress the minds of Nigerians as much as seeing this as another instance of the desire of former governors to hold on to the control of states even after they would have left office. Even if they cannot physically move against the influence of godfathers, Nigerians are increasingly getting disaffected with this trend.

And this is where Oshiomhole, right or wrong in his current air punching against Obaseki, is losing a great opportunity to distinguish the party that he leads. Becoming chairman of the ruling APC shortly after he left office as governor presents the prospect of leading showing that it is possible for a governor to operate without the interference of a former governor. And while he may not be able to control the situation in other states, there could be no excuse about how things have swiftly degenerated between him and his state governor.

And this is not about who is right and wrong! This, indeed, should not be the consideration of anyone who holds the exalted position that Oshiomhole currently holds. And why is that so?

Political parties are the very heart of democratic rule. And the signals that they send give an accurate measurement of the state of a country. This is more so when you are dealing with the ruling party as in the case of the APC. This party, especially given the progressive credential it flaunts at Nigerians, has the responsibility of seeing that the government it put in place carries out its manifesto to the letter and that the Nigerian people get the full benefit of having voted for the party. But the diatribes from both sides in the Edo State APC send contrary feelers.

In addition to owing Nigeria the duty of performance, the conduct of the APC chairman tells a lot about the disposition of the party and it is a major ingredient of the perception that Nigerians and friends of the country would form about the party.

In addition to this, the people of Edo, who trusted Oshiomhole and his party when they sold Obaseki’s candidacy to them are the ultimate losers in this fight of the elephants. Last week, there was a report of violence during a political meeting in the state. This was just two weeks after Oshiomhole’s country home was allegedly attacked. Things will get more contentious as the governorship election gets closer and the state may become increasingly insecure all in the name of a political war.

It is shocking that many leaders forget the responsibility attending the offices that they hold in this part of the world. Someone should tell Oshiomhole and Obaseki that leadership is a burden of duties and sacrifices, that victory is not in the number of wars that you win or political careers you end. Rather, it is in how much peace you bring into the fold that you lead and the number of new friends you make and keep. It is about preserving the interest of the people no matter how much your ego is bruised.