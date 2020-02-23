Education: Gombe State Government’s Perspective Towards It And The Changes It Needs -By Baqau Hassan Omotayo

Contrary to the statement made by the Governor of Gombe State that basic education should be their main focus and not higher education, higher education builds the intellectual capital required for sustainable development. More effort is needed to improve the relevance and quality of tertiary education and research in Gombe State.

While Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe is doing the needful to reduce the number of the out of school, it’s advisable for his Excellency to give the higher education students the utmost attention as well. They said “Higher education is instrumental in fostering growth, reducing poverty and boosting shared prosperity.” A highly-skilled workforce, with a solid higher education, is a prerequisite for innovation and growth: well- educated people are more employable, earn higher wages, and cope with economic shocks better.

Gombe State’s future rests with the development of its science and technology university initiated by the immediate past administration of Dr. Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, particularly the professional and demandable courses required for social and economic development which are to be offering in Gombe State University of Science and Technology, Kumo. A core mission of higher education is creating knowledge that offers solutions to the most critical problems faced by society, including public health crises, endangered environment and food security, growing energy needs and an urbanizing population.

It’s good to standardize the basic education so as to prepare them for the next level of education. It’s well commendable seeing a leader like Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya admitted basic education as his first priority. Thou, we use to find him always using the term “QUALITY EDUCATION” as their administration priority. It’s so sadden that “The Quality Education” we use to find him using and saying isn’t for all but for Basic Education only. He made this clear in a video clip posted by his social media aides on Facebook where he mentioned that their focus shouldn’t be on tertiaries education but basic education. Thou, we don’t know his motive yet on the institutions placed under review status for almost 7-8 months now, but we students are tired and the staffs also do. We’re home detained for the past months till now, holding us back to have access to our right. The staffs especially the students must let known their stand on the school(s).

If Gombe State Government depends on promoting and standardize basic education, neglecting higher education; the outcome of it will be more worsen than contrary to the expected results. For whom are they promoting and standardize basic education? And who shall be the factors in promoting basic education in the soon nearest future? Where are they heading to after completing their basic education?

A relevant, sustainable basic education system cannot be achieved without investing in higher education. Curriculum content, pedagogical innovation, assessment tools and trained teachers are all generated by higher education systems. Unless the high end of the system transforms to value and build 21st century skills, we cannot hope to build them in schools. School-based reform has frequently been undermined where teacher training, curriculum and assessment systems have failed to innovate. The number of the out of school youths (tertiaries) is much than the number out of school children (basic education) based on the report given two years ago a worldwide educational agency.

Why?

Because our Government main focus is based only on Basic Education which shouldn’t be. Tertiaries Education also deserves more than the attention being given to Basic Education or equally. As a result, this is one of the major setback factors many countries were facing; educationally, socially and economically.

At the basic and tertiary level, education needs to be tailored to respond to economic and social demands, so that the students acquire the skills needed to excel in the current job market and contribute effectively to the development of their nations.

University has always been a space for critical voices, the birthplace of national liberation movements, and the origin of many of our civil societies. We cannot afford to prioritize one at the expense of the other.

Conclusively, basic and higher education are both priorities for Gombe’s political and economic development but one is lacking, in quality and in availability. The only priority can be universal primary and secondary education, with high-quality tertiary education available to rich and poor alike. We call on the Government of Gombe State to act equally regarding the two stages of Education with immediate effect as soon as possible.

