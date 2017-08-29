EFCC: Mr. President should call senate’s bluff -By Tayo Oke

Financial crime prosecution in Nigeria has been and is being hampered by the war of attrition between the Senate, which refuses to confirm Mr. Ibrahim Magu’s nomination as the substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, and President Muhammadu Buhari, who refuses to back down. Meanwhile, the President’s legal advisers, citing Section 171 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, have emboldened him in his resolve to keep his nominee in an acting capacity for an “indefinite period” if need be. The Senate, on its part, feels aggrieved by what it sees as a flagrant violation of the principle of separation of powers, which gives the senators the power of confirmation of the President’s nominee, based on s.2(3) of the EFCC Act, 2003. I do not wish to bore the reader with the minutiae of the legal topsy-turvy other than to say that the EFCC Act does indeed make provision for confirmation of its Chairman by the Senate. In the same breath, the 1999 Constitution gives the President broad powers under s. 171, to appoint personnel to “Extra Ministerial Department”, without the Senate confirmation. It is doubtful whether the EFCC falls under the rubric of the EMD. So, given our penchant for litigation in this country, I would not bet against the Supreme Court weighing in on that soon.

Be that as it may, the constitutional impasse created by this state of affairs does not augur well for our presidential system of government, where legislators have vowed not to attend to any more confirmation hearings until their wish on Magu’s nomination has been complied with. The situation is akin to the schoolboy on the playing field who picked up his ball in a fit of pique, and left his mates floundering on the pitch. The boy knows there is no game without his ball, but his mates too, stubbornly refuse to go begging for it. In a situation like this, simply standing off, and waiting to see who blinks first is smart, but unwise. This is precisely where presidential and/or legislative advisers and strategic thinkers in the service of the government earn their spurs, but in their palpable absence, this week’s column is happy to fill the vacuum for them pro-bono.

My gratuitous advice, therefore, is that Mr President should lance the boil of the EFCC impasse by gracefully withdrawing Magu’s nomination and appointing a replacement who would be more Magu than Magu. In other words, the “devil’s little brother”; the senators’ worst nightmare in terms of going after Politically Exposed Persons and their stolen wealth. Someone who would do the job with even more diligence and zeal than Magu ever contemplated. I mean, someone in the mould of Nuhu Ribadu at the height of his power and influence. Someone who, of course, has no known skeletons in his closet, although that notion appears increasingly rare in this day and age, but that person surely exists in this great country of ours. For what it is worth, my advice to the Senate leadership at this juncture is that be careful what you wish for…

That aside, my broader view is that the EFCC Act itself needs to be amended. S. (2) (ii) mandates the appointment of its Chairman to be drawn only from a restricted pool of personnel. It states that the Chairman must be “a serving or retired member of any government security or law enforcement agency not below the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police or equivalent”. This needs to be expunged from the Act as soon as possible, as it lacks credibility and purpose other than it being a job protection device for the police and other uniformed personnel in the country. As a corollary to this, I have never understood why, in a democracy, civilians in government have consistently failed to assert authority over the apparatus of the armed forces in this country.

We regularly see bloated Generals appearing on our television screens to make political statements when we have ministers responsible for their portfolios standing idly by. If there is an incident involving the police and the public, we want to see the minister of the interior (political appointee) rather than the Inspector General of Police (civil servant) being held to public account. Similarly, we are fed with regular bulletins from the military concerning Boko Haram, and other related matters directly from the army, rather than from civilians inside the Ministry of Defence. We see men in khaki uniform, with numerous medals on their lapel, babbling on about public policy issues, when the minister of defence should be the interface between the military and the public. We want our uniformed security personnel to focus on their operational duties, in the background, and leave the job of public presentation to their political masters inside the relevant ministries. This is what happens in developed, and for that matter, many developing nations across the world.

To buttress the above point, one only needs to see the US Pentagon with civilians always at the top. The pivotal roles of secretary (minister) of defence or national security adviser have not been made the exclusive preserve of retired service personnel as they currently are in this country. The same goes for the UK, France and other leading Western countries. In Spain, for instance, the former defence minister was a thirty seven year old Ms Carme Chacon (now deceased), who was photographed in 2008, reviewing troops in Afghanistan while seven months pregnant! The late Ms Benazir Bhutto was defence minister of (majority Muslim) Pakistan between 1988 and 1990, Mrs Joice Mujuru was defence minister of Zimbabwe briefly in 2001, so was Madame Madior Boye, in Senegal in 2002, Ms Lindiwe Sisulu was South Africa’s minister of defence between 2009 and 2012. They acted as the face of the military in their respective countries on and off the television screens, and in every other respect. To the best of my knowledge, Nigeria has never appointed a high-profile civilian (male or female) substantive defence minister, or national security adviser ever.

That said, my ideal civilian Chairman of the EFCC would be either Mr Femi Falana (SAN), or Professor Itsay Sagay. Although they have their own flaws like all of us do, nonetheless, the appointment of either of these two exemplars of the Nigerian judicial terrain would send the shivers down the spines of treasury looters in this country. I hasten to add though, that I am touting the names of these two individuals of stellar quality without prior discussion or permission from neither of them. More so, they would probably not thank me for goading them publicly into considering what, in all respect, would amount to a poison chalice if at all offered. But, Ladies and Gentlemen, imagine President Buhari on his return to his desk, this week, decides to reshuffle his cabinet and appoints Sagay as the new Attorney General of the Federation, and Falana as Chairman of the EFCC. Imagine, just imagine! With that stroke of genius, the Senate would rue the day they rejected Magu.

