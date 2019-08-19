Ekweremadu’s well-deserved bashing in Germany -By J. Ezike

There is a direful bottomless chasm between the lives of Nigerian politicians and the lives of Nigerian masses, between the children whose parents have a close proximity to Aso Rock and the children whose parents are at the rear of the rickety bandwagon driving 190 million masses down into the abyss of the netherworld.

Also, there is, I should emphasize, a transparent abuse, misuse and ill-use of the Nigerian reservoir of human and natural assets beyond the fortunes of an imaginative paradise and though within our grasp, though we feel the reality of its solidness, so palpable that we are forced to admit its tangible existence yet we are ruled, plagued, assaulted, cursed and steadily obliterated by the prodigious embezzlement, the formidable criminality with which such “assets” are tapped and the tyrannical ruthlessness, the traditional rascality employed by the Nigerian politicians in making sure that the dirk of their gallant greed bleeds the country dry, withered and left to rot in genuine decay.

It is true that the national misfortunes, the calamitous fates, the gruesome realities of the so-called Nigerians are not “distantly connected” to the corridors of power. It has a considerable correlation between Diabetes and Sugar-induced liquor, between cardiovascular damage and Nicotine. The more the body accumulates the “hazard” the more the health degrades to another level. The only way to contain the hazards, to enable the body adapt to a new state of health – a new condition in great contrast with the existing condition – is to flush the “hazards” out of the system.

Within this context, the Nigerian politicians, particularly of Igbo extraction are hazards that must be flushed. They are the small coterie of mediocre spirits, a band of Fulani watchdogs, a breed of classified puppets who make those habitual, atrocious, sometimes incredibly cosmic displays of mass negligence, of wayward treachery in the unconventional demeanor of Satan.

It is startling as to why some Nigerian masses, “very few of them” and who in this project of “na-my-turn-to-chop,” would imagine some Southern politicians of the defunct republic of Nigeria as sacred cows worthy of gentlemen treatments. Hurled behind their emotions and the necessity of slavery driven by petty sentiments, subsidies, handouts, appointments and carryovers from political loots, they find any excuse within reach to tacitly justify the manic wickedness, the intentional maltreatment, the die-hard roguery and the blatant perversion of mandate!

Honestly, some so-called “Nigerians” are irredeemable.

By the promptness with which they opposed Ekweremadu’s well-deserved bashing in Germany by summoning into memory his political actions and inactions at the time Nnamdi Kanu was served a treasonable charge for demanding the “autonomy” of the Old Eastern Region, Biafra, within the ambit of self-determination, is a “counterfactual submission” contaminated by the glaring absence of the rationale and the evidential.

In the desperate effort to be romantic about their sentimental proposal, their line of thoughts and their calculated, panegyric utterances, we understood that the sole intent for this pandemonium of responses was simply to prostrate to the monstrosity of wickedness, to the age-old calamity of corruption that strengthens immensely the miseries of the Nigerian masses, especially the Igbo, with a truly Nigerian dullness. And even if we try to articulate their moral submissions through critical thinking we will still struggle to reconcile their sentiments with the facts, evidences and realities congealed on the foundation of logic.

That A saw it fit to grant B the right to live another day but later conspired with C, D, E and etcetera to destroy B and the “political ideal” that was the primary cause of B’s arrest and persecution in the first place, makes A no different from C, D, E and etcetera, who reflected their treachery in the open and who wonder less about the welfare of the Nigerian masses, especially Ndigbo.

It was Malcolm X who said: “You do not stab a knife nine inches on the back of a man and pull it six inches…” I shall engage my argument with these thoughtful questions which I expect the “cheerleaders” of the immediate past Deputy Senate President to justify. What was the attitude of Ekweremadu as the Deputy Senate President when IPOB was proscribed and defamed as terrorists and a government-sponsored Python Dance unleashed on unarmed, civil activists? What concrete action did he take in engaging the great unconquered tyranny that pledged war against the democratic anger of the Igbo youths? What was his response to the plights of the discontented Igbos whom he represented at the office of government? What solution, suggestion or submission did he proffer at the Senate, in sequel to the mass cry for the toppling of the 1999 Abdulsalami Abubakar’s constitution? What tangible achievement can he boast to have been of historical benefit to the Igbo people, since he assumed office as the Deputy Senate President? What diplomatic action did he explore to help reconcile the grievances of the Southern Nigeria and the Northern Nigeria within the context of self-determination? What open condemnation was issued from his office in light of the Ruga initiative that sought to annex the indigenous lands within the purview of Biafra and indeed the South and Middle Belt? What righteous indignation was expressed amidst the episodic slaughtering of Ndigbo, Southern Nigerians and Middle-Beltans by the Fulani Herdsmen? What steps did he adopt to indict the feudalistic actions, the danfodio-inspired evil that is in solidarity with the Fulani’s colonial agenda tempered with Jihad? And I can go on and on again!

The problem with some so-called Nigerians is that they are too emotional, too weak like a flaccid penis. We claim to be educated, those of us in the South, but we lack the discipline of reason, the unapologetic temptation to place the mind above the heart. Was it not Proverb 28:26 that stated on an emphatic note; “He who trust his own heart is a fool.” ? What is so difficult in engaging our intellects with our emotions? Why is it hard to articulate our existential realities without any stain of sentiments? Lest we forget, there is no modern Empire, or so-called First-World Country that reached the pinnacle of development without the indispensable necessity of the Human Mind.

Nigerians, especially the entrapped Ndigbo of that contraption, are in the habit of engaging their oppressors with adorations and emotions rather than an ideology that is intellectually and violently critical of their woes and miseries.

Before your ‘koro koro eyes’ a red-cap notorious rascal fortified by a handful of rogue police and army, will disappear billions of US dollars from your commonwealth and nobody, absolutely nobody holds the idiot accountable. Before your ‘koro koro eyes’ the pauper through mindless raping of assets evolves into a multi-billionaire overnight. Before your ‘koro koro eyes’ he acquires royal mansions in Abuja, Ikoyi, Port-Harcourt, Beverly Hills, Central London, Toronto and even in the Caribbean Islands. Before your ‘koro koro eyes’ he is competing on Forbes list for the richest men in the world. I am desperately curious to know what kind of brains Nigerians have in their skulls. I am trying to understand why they are so intellectually-lazy. I am trying to understand why they are easily spelled into the trap of political enchantment. I am trying to understand why “some of them” are fond of side-stepping or embracing the solutions to their tragedies at arm’s length.

It was John Rawlings who said: “Nigerians are in love with their oppressors.” And he was not far from the truth. The Nigerian masses in that British contraption cannot rationalize their pathetic conditions with the necessity to live as human-beings until they are exposed to the realities of the outside world. Many Nigerians who are exiled or domiciled in foreign lands and who are witnesses of the economic signatures of a working society are in the best position to phantom the degree and the depth of injustices they suffer. They alone can shift the discourse to the plights of the general masses in the British contraption, because they possess experiential knowledge of the long gap between the civilization of the world on the other side of the map and the civilization of the world we know as Nigeria.

In 2011, during my first few months in London England, an Igbo friend of mine, Cyriacus, who had expressed same cultural shock on his arrival to Britain, had rejected his humanity in a way that was hilariously pardonable. He had said; “I would rather be a flower in London than to be a human being in Nigeria.”

In North America, especially in the US and Canada, there is a mind-blowing revering of animals that almost at once, shocks you and lives your Nigerian-made-brain in deep wonder. It would be an understatement to say that animals in that part of the world live a more dignified life than the average so-called, proud Nigerian citizen.

A domestic dog or cat in North America inhales healthy environmental air, enjoys constant power, good roads, clean water, steady meal, quality housing, social benefits, protection and all the basic amenities of life. It is out of this argument that we can begin to analyze the pedigree of the thieves and hoodlums who flaunt as Nigerian politicians but in real sense deserve a jungle justice treatment. And I bet you, that day is coming when every criminal politician of Biafra land will be flushed down the drain. I am talking about an extreme version of the Rawlings-styled revolution. What was visited upon Ekweremadu is a prelude, the genesis of what looms.

No sane society will afford itself the threat of a direful leadership in whatsoever guise. These same Nigerian politicians, who loot the country dry without any Religious Conscience, are quick to seek comforts abroad. The same “comforts” that remains eternally abstract, almost imaginary in the British contraption. But they happen to be the “inescapable cause” of the very nature of that tainted blur we claim as our country. And through their political actions and inactions have made an abstraction of the basic amenities, the decent living that accompanies a sane society.

Since 1914, and the many constitutional transitions that followed, the worse has endured in “One Nigeria,” and those who claim to represent the people in the office of government refuse till today to replicate the quality of life they seek for their families in overseas. And when some of us, possessed by revolutionary anger choose to vacate the culture of ‘talku talku’ which has proven unviable and lean towards a violent revolutionary cleansing of the territorial disease, some emotional weaklings powered by poor judgment are busy barking like hungry dogs on social media for the same Tyrannical Masters that has done nothing but unleash untold hardships and institutionalized poverty on the masses.

God punish una!

Enough is enough! If the Nigerian leaders will not do the will of the thinking people, then it is certain that the thinking people will do the will of their minds!