ELECTRICITY GENERATION BEYOND THE GOVERNMENT (Part 1) -By Amujo Temitope

HELPING OUR GOVERNMENT TO DO THE THINKING ON INCREASING OUR ELECTRICITY GENERATION CAPACITY AS A NATION; A MODEL TO GENERATE A MINIMUM OF 3,000MW AS ADDITION

While many people write post to discuss our problems as a nation, some even criticize the government and some other lay curses on our dear country Nigeria. I am posting this article to change our mind from the usual problems-talking to solution-driven approaches. Perhaps, somebody may even start a business to solve the problem.

From various literatures, the 5,000 Megawatt electricity generated in Nigeria is truly very low compare to other countries, but the question is, does it include the independently generated electricity from our individual solar system? If NO, how then can the government capture the individually generated electricity, compensate the provider, devise a means to scale it up and include in the national capacity.

According to a comparative analysis of electricity generation capacity of different countries done by a friend, it was presented that China has the highest electricity generation capacity with 5.6 Terrawatt (see detail below):

China. 5,682,000,000MW

USA. 4,324,000,000MW

India. 1,368,000,000MW

Japan. 995,000,000MW

UK. 338,000,000MW

Nigeria. 5,000MW

Data Credit: Sourced from a public post

This is my position and advise to us as a country, LET US HELP OUR GOVERNMENT TO DO THE THINKING.

Believe me we are not cursed in Nigeria, we are a nation that God loved and blessed with so much natural resources without much natural hazard.

Even some developed countries, despite the prospects and level of their development, they still face a lot of natural hazards and or disasters like earthquake, hurricane, volcano, wild fire etc

Here in Nigeria,

1. The Sun is shining everyday and it is seemingly wasting,

2. The wild wind is blowing for nothing and

3. The rain is falling heavily and wastefully.

We need to start the thinking as citizen of Nigeria to start community-based Mini-GRID solution that is not connected to the national grid (if community can cooperate to buy transformer in our environment, then we can start to generate community electricity through solar by privately engaging local and competent companies: if you don’t know any I can recommend a company that has done one for a community in Ilorin East Local Government, here in Kwara State). If the government so deemed fit, they can consider to subsidize the cost through the appropriate department or agencies.

Aside from the Community-Based Mini-GRID solution, we can also consider the private sector investment in local production of Solar Panel and other component such as we have in some West African countries. If we can promote the establishment of private companies that will produce alternative energy generation equipment and accessories, we will drastically increase our electricity generation capacity significantly. As we all can see that China produces various solar technology that are evidenced in the market, so being the highest in electricity generation is not a rhetoric.

Even if it Solar Face Cap to charge our phones and mobile gadget, solar back pack to light our rooms, we can encourage the common solar touch light. By the time we start that, then we will be helping the government to think right.

Let the government know that we are thinking for them, as we are doing of all these, let not hesitate to inform the government through proposals on our projections to scale up and how we want them to include our thinking in their plan. Don’t let us presume that they won’t listen.

Without us thinking inward to utilize the sun, the wind, the rain and other resources as a source of generating electricity in such a manner that will be sustainable (preferably outside the Government), we may not be able to reach 10% of the other world’s electricity supply capacity.

In those countries analyzed in the above report, most private farms (same as manufacturing companies) in those countries generate their own power from wind and sun and they have have record of power generation.

The responsibility to scale up our electricity generation capacity depends on us as a citizen through forum like this and primarily on our government.

To further convince us, Let me end with this question, how many watt of energy did you generate on daily basis as an individual?

Lets do a simple mathematics, If 50% of Nigerian population (approx: 90million people) generate energy to power just a 60 watt bulb on daily basis, then we have collectively generated a total of 8,100,000watt (eqv: 8.1MW Per day that is 2,900MW per annum). With this addition our electricity generation will scale from 5,000MW to 7,900MW in a year. This analysis is just for 50% of Nigerian population generating 60watt electricity through alternative renewable energy.

From the above, we can now see that the power to do more is in us as citizen than the government. The population of those in government is not significant to those that are governed, so our thinking can go a long way yo help them.

THE CHALLENGE NOW IS HOW DO I GENERATE 60WATT ON DAILY BASIS AS A NIGERIAN WITHOUT THE GOVERNMENT?

My prayer is that we won’t fail God as a nation, because God is faithful to us.

Do have a fruitful week ahead.

Yours

#TopeAMUJO (+2348056433361)

Founder, amuGOLD HELPERS FOUNDATION

…helping the helpless!

