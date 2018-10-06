Elumelu and the Frivolous Allegations of Amaechi -By Chief Edwin Emeka Aboh

The spurious allegations made against the winner of the PDP Primary election for Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency of Delta State, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu by the outgoing occupant of the seat, Mrs. Amaechi Mrakpor is the highest display of political bitterness and insensitivity in our growing democracy.

The unfounded allegation aimed at disparaging and reducing the fortunes of PDP in the state should be viewed as the height of ungratefulness from a woman who was elected in to the House of Representatives on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party in 2015 on the platform of the party to be the one embarrassing the great party in the public simply because she lost out of free and fair primary election conducted by the party in the Federal Constituency.

Instead of accepting defeat and joining hands with Hon. Ndudi Elumelu to stop the encroaching force of the All Progressives Congress in the state, Mrs. Mrakpor is busy leveling unfolded allegations against the winner of the primary. Is this how she is paying back the party that gave her opportunity to represent her constituency in the House of Representatives in the last four years?

The truth is that the same people who supported her in the last election have found a more credible and articulate leader to represent them this time around at the Green Chamber. And it is expected of her to accept the verdict of the people and not to embarrass herself and the party simply because she lost out.

Politics is beyond winning and losing elections. And as democrats, politicians are expected to accept the hard fact of defeat both in good and bad times as democracy is all about respect for peoples choice.

Hence, instead of maligning the character of Hon. Ndudi Elumelu with her false allegations, Mrs. Mrakpor should join hands with the winner to defeat the APC in the coming general elections in Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency of Delta State.

Written by Chief Edwin Aboh

Comments

comments