ÈMÓTÀN -By Joshua Bamidele

In the drench of the rain

In the cold of the day

For warmth the body begs

Weather for two I find myself

To keep this cold host warm

For your company the body begs

A natural cardigan for warming

With you to spend this moment

Your thoughts have taken a firm grip of me

Your love intoxicates me

With you to spend every moment

In your arms to find succour

Being filled with wine

My body lose control

Being filled with your love

My mind is yours to direct

Your wish is my command

At your worship in love

Your body to honor

And in this you stole my heart

Your love saturates my heart

Your affections consume me

Dying for you to live with you

A purpose driven life to have

To you I pledge my love

The best moment of the fading day

A moment to look back at

A choice to be happy was made

And with you to spend this while

A fortress in raining times

Body regulation behind closed doors

Together we can

