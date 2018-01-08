End of the Denominations (1): Denominationalism is to gather people to yourself -By Kayode Crown

Why not work together with others in your area as one church?

Denominationalism is party spirit. It is the spirit that says, “I am for Peter, I am for Paul.”

It is the spirit that gives you the name you should call your church. That is truly laughable. The Holy Spirit cannot give you the name. Why would He betray Jesus?!

The only reason you are looking for a name for the church is because of the prevalence of the party spirit in the church.

Every consistent gathering of people together under a name is not really a gathering to Shiloh.

Shiloh is the prophetic name of Jesus. “Unto him,” the Bible says, “shall the gathering of the people be.”

Remember what Jesus said: when two or three are gathered together in His name, “I (Jesus) am in their midst.”

But we are gathering in the name of different churches.

It’s not just about gathering together, in what name are you gathered together? We need to find out.

Denominationalism is the gathering of the people around “the gift of a man,” to “yourself (not Christ),” around “the gift of God,” or around “an historical ‘move’ of God.”

It does not matter what we do, the church is not going forward unless we drop the weight of denominationalism.

We call the churches all manner of exotic names that the party spirit gives us.

“The name of my church is more exotic that your own.” “I am for Redeemed (name of a denomination), You are for Winners (name of another denomination).”

Whether the devil likes it or not, the prayer of Jesus that we would be one, will come true.

He prayed that we would be one, and that with that the world would know that we are His disciples. What a beauty!

That has not happened. That will happen. Whether you or the devil likes it or not.

I want to announce to you that denominationalism will become a thing of the past in the church.

Christians in one area will be one, have a singular identity. They will not say, “I am for this, I am for that.”

I prophesied that in some years tithing would no longer exist in the church, and you are already seeing it happen.

I prophesy now again that denominationalism would be a thing of the past. The idea of “I am for this church, you are for that church ‘name’” would be a thing of the past.

Jesus said that will prove something to the world- that we are His disciples.

The “easiest” thing to prophesy is that the prayer of Jesus will be answered.

See how you think hard to get the name for the church. You even fast and pray, but it is the party spirit that answered your prayer, because there is no other name for the Church.

Giving the church name is carnality. It is worldliness. It is of the earth. And the church is an heavenly entity. We are citizens of heaven. But I am not saying you should now name YOUR church HEAVENLY CITIZENS PAVILION or EMBASSY.

Let’s say I have a revelation, like the idea that Jesus never tithed. So people might say that I should start a church and call it: “Jesus Did Not Pay Tithe” Church International, even though I am not known beyond my local government.

Why do you feel you must name it, name the ministry? That is party spirit at work. And a name comes to your mind, you examine it, and you tell your “spiritual father” and he says no, change it to this one.

Help me to ask: Is Christ divided? Are you supposed to have a name for a ministry (that makes the gathering of the people be to you and not Christ)? I know you are sincere, but you are sincerely wrong.

See what John wrote about a man who is a picture of the party spirit.

3John 1

9 I wrote unto the church: but Diotrephes, who loveth to have the PREEMINENCE among them, receiveth us not.

10 Wherefore, if I come, I will remember his deeds which he doeth, prating against us with malicious words: and not content therewith, neither doth he himself receive the brethren, and forbiddeth them that would, and casteth them out of the church.

11 Beloved, follow not that which is evil, but that which is good. He that doeth good is of God: but he that doeth evil hath not seen God”

It is party spirit, when man has the sole “ownership” over the spiritual expressions of a people that he has gathered together.

Even if you saw the name in a dream, if an angel brought you the name, that angel is working with the party spirit.

Party spirit is a work of the flesh, it is carnality.

The question Paul asks is: “Is Christ divided?” Ask your neighbour: Is Christ divided?

So what should you do?

That is a wrong question.

The question is: what have you been doing wrong?

Every party spirit comes with wrong approach to the sheep, different from what Christ would do. It emphasises the sheep because you want to keep their attention on you, since you are working with the party spirit.

A party spirit means the adoption of methods and means that are contrary to Christ, but peculiar to you.

You adopt means and approaches that blind the eyes of the people from seeing Christ while you loom large in the picture. The more we see you and your ego, the less we see Christ.

The people want to see Christ. That cannot happen with denominationalism.

The non denominational churches, so called, are also bastions of the party spirit. Because once you call the church a name, a party spirit is involved.

This needs to change.

What would be your reaction to this? Let it not be to stone the messenger. Pay attention to the message.

The end of the denominations has come.

Come out now.

Kayode Crown is a Christian author with over 150 free e-books published and an apostle to the eleventh hour kingdom labourers. [email protected]

