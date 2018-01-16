End of the denominations (III): The arrogance of denominationalism -By Kayode Crown

Denominationalism is against everything Christ stands for. So I agree that denominationalism is antichrist.

Jesus said the chiefest among you shall be servant of all (Mark 10:44).

But denominationalism says the opposite.

It actually has a structure, a chain of command, an organogram, where things are set in such a way that the “chief” is served by all.

And you are telling me denominationalism is not antichrist?

I don’t agree.

Jesus said, “call no man your father on the earth” (Matthew 23:9). But denominationalism actually “curses” those who don’t.

Denominationalism, as expressed either in the Catholic Church or elsewhere says that you MUST call certain people “father”, in one form or the other. You must, otherwise you are cast out, you are called a rebel, regarded as evil.

Calling people “father” also means making them have the final say in the matters of your life as if they are your Heavenly Father.

With that, you lose sight of your Heavenly Father as you are fixated on an “earthly spiritual” father, from whose “fatherhood”, you cannot graduate, as he assume a permanent status in your life like the northern star, occupying a position only your Heavenly Father should.

Denominationalism contradicts the words of Jesus and ensures that we call some people “papa, GO, etc.” It is an antichrist system because it contradicts the words of Jesus.

To call someone “father” means you depend on them, it means they serve in lieu of God to us. We depend on their “grace”, neglecting the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ.

We “sow” into their grace. All these are the outflow of the spirit of denominationalism, which is antichrist.

The demand of the spirit of denominationalism that we must recognise some people as “spiritual fathers” contradicts the words of Jesus that we have ONLY one father — our Heavenly Father.

Denominationalism, therefore, affirms a disregard for the heavenly father, because of the alternative fathers it provides for us.

Because these alternatives fathers are not recognised by heaven as such, some things that should come to the church have been withheld from heaven. This is so that we do not ascribe them to the alternative fathers, because the Heavenly Father hates man boasting in himself.

Jesus said, “be not called masters (Matthew 23:8)”. It means assuming a position (for yourself or given by others) that places you above fellow disciples. He said you have only one person who occupies that position, which is Christ.

The point is that, by elevating yourself above other believers (which is a necessary part of denominationalism), by giving yourself positions like senior pastor etc, you “set up” yourself (or allow yourself to be set up) as an alternative master and God resists the proud but gives grace to the humble (1Peter 5:5).

Jesus says do not be called masters. But you will have to call yourself master, tell people (or allow them) to address you as such, or you will refer to others as such, one way or the other, when you buy, even in a small measure, into denominationalism.

You have to assume extra-biblical positions for yourself that put you over others, while forgetting that being a minister means being a servant.

We don’t even know what that means in the church anymore with the prevalence of the party spirit, which is the spirit of denominationalism.

Denominationalism emphasises leadership by appearance.

But hear Jesus criticising this kind of leadership:

Matthew 23:

5. But all their works they do for to be seen of men: they make broad their phylacteries, and enlarge the borders of their garments,

6 And love the uppermost rooms at feasts, and the chief seats in the synagogues,

7 And greetings in the markets, and to be called of men, Rabbi, Rabbi.

Denominationalism emphasises how things appear. The “leader” demands to be recognised as such. They wear suits to differentiate themselves from others. They want to be differentiated by their entourage, their cars. They therefore have collars, big bibles, etc. The Bishops have a special ring, special cloth, cloak, cassock etc. They want to be publicly recognised. They derive their validation from what people call them. They want you to give them recognition, they “appear” different from others.

In the time of Jesus, it is “rabbi rabbi” that such people love to be called. In our time, it is “papa, papa, GO.”

These things are enforced and makes the bearers of the titles happy. To be “master” means to be “Christ” over a division of the body of Christ. But Peter warned, “be not lords (master) over the Lord’s heritage (1Peter 5:3).”

Denominationalism thereby provides alternative Christs, since Christ is supposed to be the only master.

Denominationalism is clearly antichrist.

Kayode Crown is a Christian author with over 150 free e-books published and an apostle to the eleventh hour kingdom labourers. [email protected]

Related

Comments

comments