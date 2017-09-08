Ending the contagion of strikes -By Ayo Olukotun

Short of significant breakthroughs in the ongoing negotiations between government and striking resident doctors as well as university teachers, the country may well be entering another season of prolonged strikes. For example, on Wednesday, the Non-academic Staff Union, the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, and the National Association of Academic Technologists, announced their commencement of a “total, comprehensive and indefinite strike” beginning from September 11.

Apart from looming paralysis of tertiary education and health institutions, there are reported strikes or threatened strikes in such government parastatals as the National Emergency Management Agency over unpaid workers’ claims and shortfalls in salaries. Apart from these, many state governments have battled with on and off strikes from various professional groups over unpaid wages stretching into six or more months. If we compile the cost and toll of these contagious interruptions in industrial activities, they must come to a colossal amount, not to talk of direct fatalities, occasioned by doctors and other health workers’ strikes.

To be sure, strikes are very much part of our socio-economic landscape as a people; what is new and disturbing is their concert and contagion. Spokespersons for government have insinuated that there are political motives behind the sudden resurgence of strikes; it is more likely, however, that they have come about as a result of pent-up frustrations, genuine welfare demands unaddressed, and as the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, agreed, the failure to honour the outcome of previous negotiations.

To the extent that there are political nuances in these strikes, they appear to signal the end of the willingness of workers, reeling from harsh inflationary upswing, to suspend disbelief, their patience and longsuffering having been exhausted.

Another way of putting this is to sniff that the political honeymoon enjoyed by the administration is coming to an end. This does not automatically translate into endorsement of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, whose deep bites into the national treasury have left wounds yet to heal up. It does imply, however, that citizens are looking beyond the jaded rhetoric of change, to inspect and interrogate the actions, inaction and policies of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration. There is the feeling that this government is as stone deaf as previous ones, and slow to respond to articulated grievances. Take, for example, the case of the National Association of Resident Doctors. Union officials are alleging bad faith on the part of government, not just in ignoring previous agreements, but failing to take heed of publicised demands and petitions. They mention that their current strike was preceded by a warning strike in 2016, a 21-day ultimatum in 2017, both of which government ignored. After the expiry of the ultimatum, there was yet a follow-up 14 days’ ultimatum at the tail end of which government finally invited them to negotiate. Apparently, you have to shriek and yell to be heard by the Buhari administration.

Of course, it will be some relief if both the resident doctors’ strike and that of the university teachers are called off after government would have met both unions on Thursday. Even if that happens, government will have to live down its growing reputation for stonewalling on legitimate demands, and acting only when a trade dispute has snowballed into full blown strike, with its debilitating impact on productivity and welfare delivery. An underlying reason for these agitations and the implacable tone of the unions can be traced to the double-digit inflation in the neighbourhood of 16 per cent, which continues to ravage the economy and to make nonsense of the workers’ wages even when they are paid. Obviously, when they are not paid, the pricing of essential commodities, including food out of the reach of the average Nigerian makes it extremely difficult for most citizens to make a decent living. Before pushing the narrative further, this columnist begs the reader to indulge the digression of a short take.

The debate has raged back and forth about the latest report from the National Bureau of Statistics that the economy has exited recession. The verdict, based on tenuous statistical computations claimed that the economy recorded growth of 2.04 per cent, which is higher than the rate recorded in the same period in the first quarter of 2016, which stood at -1.49 per cent. It also stated that the economy had recorded in the first quarter of the year a nominal GDP growth of 14.60 per cent.

Understandably, the government, especially the executive and legislative branches, has hailed with exuberance, the report, which suggests that reform measures are on track, and that the country has peeped out of recession. A number of commentators have pointed out that this claim is based on fragile premises, arguing that the marginal increases are reversible in the absence of sustained growth. Even official policy analysts are cautious; as one of them, in a famous quibble, said that “the economy is out of recession but not out of the woods”. One of the major issues is the fact that much of the improvement relies heavily on the oil sector, which as everyone knows is subject to fluctuations and vicissitudes, domestic and international. More importantly, because there is only a marginal dip in inflation rate, it means that the price regime remains unfriendly and harsh. This is more so in the area of the prices of food and commodities such as drugs, which touch on the survival margins of the citizens. Buhari recognised the limitations of the statistical computations when he said that the government will not celebrate until the modest improvement has been translated into welfare dividends. Some of his spokesmen have been less cautious, however, in hailing what at best is a reversible movement out of the dire situation of 2016. It is important that the exchange rate has remained stable, but there are complaints about the interest rate and loud wails concerning the soaring unemployment figures, the reduced purchasing power of workers, and the fact that government as the biggest employer has failed to meet its minimal obligations to the Nigerian worker. So, it is much too early to celebrate, but we may do so later on, if the emerging trends are sustained and translated into welfare benefits. That will only happen if government has a firmer handle on economic policy, which had hitherto been its underbelly, and if it begins to prioritise human development, which ought to be the focus of meaningful growth.

To get back to the discourse on the season of strikes, it should be noted that strikes, which ought to occur as a last resort and after the breakdown of arbitration mechanisms, assuming those things work, can become an instrument of mobilisation against the government, if allowed to draw out and constitute, in effect, a vote of no confidence in its ability to tackle governance woes. We are not at this stage yet, but we are at the threshold of that sort of untoward development.

For this not to occur, government should revise its foot-dragging tendencies with respect to workers’ complaints. Instead of being reactive or contingent, on the eve of full-scale strikes, it should develop anticipatory and routine modalities, through which it can monitor grievances before they spill over disruptively into industrial breakdowns, which carry the tendency to delegitimise government.

