Ení Báma Dáso Fún’yàn -By Kehinde Oluwatosin

Every time God wants to destroy a people or a clan he often singles out a righteous man to superintend over the destruction. Righteousness in God’s context is faith rather than sinlessness.

It was with such modality of righteousness that he singled out Noah and Lot to superintendent over the destruction of the earth and Sodom respectively.

God often follow this pattern because righteousness remains the only moral ground to discredit the unrighteous, it was on this premise the sinless Jesus died. How the chairman of Nigeria’s CCT who is undergoing a pending criminal charge by the EFCC has the moral right to suspend/sack the Chief Justice through a judicial order not only puts a patch of stain on our already stained justice system but also abuses a salient divine pattern of righteous over the unrighteous.

Kehinde Oluwatosin Babatunde





Ení báma dáso fún’yàn, torùn è la n kókó wò is a Yoruba dictum that summarises the action against the Chief Justice for those who promises. nice dresses to others must first of all clad themselves in beautiful apparels.

Email: [email protected]

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments