Esau, Jacob And South Africa Airways -By Kehinde Oluwatosin

The biblical Jacob was a great con artiste,his exploits were similar to that of the great American escape artiste Harry Houdini. Jacob knows how to beacon on opportunities and seize the moment.

Tales of how he conned his brother Esau out of his birth right suffice in the scriptures. In Jacob’s smartness he brokered a reconciliation meeting between himself and his brother Esau to appease Esau for the disservice thought to have been done to him.

This appeasement however was preceded by dividing Jacob’s belongings into two so that Esau can have half of it and let bygones be bygones.

Esau finally made peace with his brother but the birth price wasn’t restored.

This biblical narrative aptly summarize the Nigerian tragedy as South Africa airways celebrates her two decades of operation in Nigeria.

I listened to a jingle over the radio where South African airways expressed their profound gratitude to Nigerians for their patronage in two decades of doing business in Nigeria.

I don’t even know where to start as the cadence of such show of gratitude swings between insincerity and mockery.

Insincerity in that South African airways is not telling us the truth about how our famed reputation as the giant of Africa is an empty appellation deliberately deployed by emerging African nations to caress our fragile ego for we are a dying giant.

Mockery in that South Africa is indirectly telling us how they have profit out of our own negligence and destruction of Nigerian airways.

