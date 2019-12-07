Every Nigerian Is A Tyrant -By Micheal A. Adeniyi

Every Nigerian is a tyrant? I say in an incredulous manner. Yes! we are the enabler of tyrannical government, did we not even make up the government under the democracy by the people, for the people? The government is made by the law made by the people and should stand by the law, for once it disrespect the law, the citizen can take laws into their own hand and disregard the government for it is out of the law.

Only one era stood out, the people who denounce their tyrannical trait by coming together to say Not to tyranny under the Ibrahim Babangida era, since then, we have romanced tyranny.

Is it not finny that we all agree that a government is made up of the executive, judiciary and legislative, is it not funnier that the executive is now the judiciary and legislative combined? Are we not tyrants if we continue to allow such maledictions and malfunctions?

Morality has been in the world before law but all the religion uphold morality with law, why would anybody say their own morality is the law? Doctrine and morality is a self binding guide. The real law are made my people’s representatives and it must be honoured, a disrespect to court orders is a disrespect to over 200 million Nigerians.

The head of the Executive have ransacked the National Assembly with his security details -DSS, did same to the Judiciary in the dead of the night, did same to the court room and we are here, watching.

Forget corruption, corruption is not fighting back, for it does not have a life on ots own, every Nigerian in 1993, renounced and rejected tyranny but here we are today, hailing tyrants and allowing tyrannical reign, even in the most supreme. It is time to think again, are we progressive or retrogressive?