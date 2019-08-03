Excess loamy less famine: Why the Seme Smuggling will not end -By Kareem Itunu Azeez

Join Conversation

Sowore of Sahara Reports was kidnapped by Daura Secret Service at 1am in his room. Dadiyata in Kaduna was arrested by same people, same style.

NIGERIA YOUTHS MUST ARISE TO FIX THIS TERRIBLE SITUATION BEFORE IT BECOMES A TRAGEDY‼ #RevolutionNow 🇳🇬🇳🇬‼

RT @Naijavote Average age of population of Côte d'Ivoire 18.4 years



Men likely to be main contenders for president in 2020:



Laurent Gbagbo 74 years old

Alassane Ouattara 77 y.o

Henri Konan Bédié 85 y.o



Africa; young continent led by the old & the constantly recycled.

RT @ayosogunro If I'm not commenting on political issues as I used to, it's because I've mentally seceded from Nigeria.



Not just because Buhari's govt is bad - bad govts come and go - but because my own generation of Nigerians are not ready as a civil society to make this bad govt sweat.

RT @obyezeks All well-meaning Nigerians should stand with @YeleSowore and defend his constitutional right and freedom to protest any matter of Governance that worries him.



Mr Sowore’s convening of Citizens to protest Poor Governance - via #RevolutionNow- is Constitutionally guaranteed.

What Nigeria needs are religious leaders, who, like Jesus, can look King Herod in the face and call him "that old fox". Jesus would NEVER have publicly COMMENDED a man like General @MBuhari, the way Adeboye did. Never! Not on earth, under the earth, or in heaven!

The ruling political elites are allergic to the freedoms they once stood for;Are fearful of the rights they once stood for;Are reneging on the ideas and principles of justice they once fought for and are subscribing to the autocracy they once despised and denounced.