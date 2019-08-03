Economic Issues
Excess loamy less famine: Why the Seme Smuggling will not end -By Kareem Itunu Azeez
It is however unfortunate that for past four months alone, over a million metric tons of rice have been smuggled into Nigeria, that is equivalent to about 20,000,000, bags of 50kg rice, that’s a whopping revenue been disbursed in the most useless form of manner…
To encourage local goods, and increase self reliance in terms of sustainable foods and development goals, the country has gone ahead to ban and shut her doors against illegal smuggling of goods into the country, and Nigeria a country of about 4000, landsaquare kilometers, with over 1400illegal routes where the iron hands of security are yet to reach, might need real effort and discouraging reasons why this smuggling should end.
Join Conversation
Excess loamy less famine: Why the Seme Smuggling will not end -By Kareem Itunu Azeez opinionnigeria.com/e… pic.twitter.com/VVc9…
Trending Articles
Time up for Amnesty International in Nigeria -By Karen Goulding
My position is a piece of advice that must be taken seriously by the promoters of Amnesty International. Nigeria is...
Still on the US visa ban on some Nigerian politicians -By Eddie Onyeka
Therefore, the undermining of democratic processes in Nigeria through election rigging, vote-buying, voter intimidation, violence, thuggery, banditry, extrajudicial killings, abuse...
The Many Fault Lines of Cameroon -By Yuhniwo Ngenge
In 2017, journalists from Vision4 Television, who lead the racist attacks on Bamilekes throughout the election season, also targeted Anglophones,...
The “important Nigerians” and the myth of a living Nigerian president -By J. Ezike
This is the 21st century which has brought to the fore an evolution of information and yet, in the abundance...
A Woman Like Me -By Uzoma Chukwuocha
The burden of life gets heavier as you get older, and as a woman, I can boldly say it gets...