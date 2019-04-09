Expectations From Gov. Ikpeazu’s Second Term -By Ahamefula Israel

Just like yesterday, Governor Ikpeazu’s first term in office will soon come to an end and by May 29, 2019, he will be officially inaugurated for a second tenure. The speed at which the tenure of public office winds up is a lesson for our political class especially those who lost election to exercise patient and wait for another time which will soon come to provide them another opportunity to contest again instead of breaking their heads, killing themselves, causing breakdown of law, order and unnecessary chaos in the society.



There will always be another day to try their luck if they fail instead of engaging in unnecessary bloodletting. For the victors, they should also imbibe it into their subconscious that there is no time to waste. Everyday of their stay in office matters as hours and days wasted can never be recovered. The people who voted for them start counting from the day they were sworn in, and it should be etched at the back of their minds always that public office is not a jamboree and fun -seeking exercise as many would see it in this part of the clime but a duty, a task and a responsibility to transform the destiny and fortunes of their people.





Okezie Ikpeazu celebrating his victory.





So, as Governor Okezie Victor Ikpeazu commences his second tenure, the task for him is enormous. The task to surpass whatever achievements he has made in the last four years, the task to meet up wherever he did not meet up with the expectations of Abians.



The pressure on Ikpeazu to perform is more overwhelming today than four years ago when he assumed office as the 4th democratically elected Governor of Abia State. Four years ago, Gov. Ikpeazu was a neophyte, today nobody will see him as such. He has learned the rope. So, where ndi Abia would ordinarily forgive him four years ago if he made a mistake, they will not in this second tenure because he is expected to have matured in the art of politics and governance.



As he assumes office, the expectation of the people of the State is how he will improve the SMES as well as the Made-in-Aba drive, which was his major achievement in the first tenure. For whatever ever reason, this should not be compromised. His major achievements in the area of security of lives and property should be sustained.



There is no gainsaying that the Ikpeazu’s first tenure received more knocks in road construction. One expects that he should immediately swing into action to complete and initiate more critical road projects in the various parts of the State, including the rural roads so that by the time he would be completing his second term, his achievements would have overwhelmed and silenced his opponents.



Another critical challenge for Gov. Ikpeazu is how to address the issue of salary payment. It is expected that a systematic clearance of all outstanding salaries and pension in the state including that of parastatals should be prioritized.



He should as a matter of urgency, revisit the issue of poor revenue generation.



He should holistically, look into the matter and the activities of hoodlums in Aba as well as gross abuse of people’s rights in the State, with a view to addressing them once and for all.



Human development is critical to the development of any State or a country. And that is why Governor Ikpeazu should strive to improve on the people’s access to healthcare delivery. Hospitals in the state should be equipped with not only essential drugs and equipment but also qualified medical personnel with adequate monitoring.



Gov. Ikpeazu should also ensure that the Enyimba Economic City,Obuaku-Nibra-Leather City and other Economic cum Industrialization policies of his administration, translates to reality.



Commerce, Trade and Agricultural sectors should receive additional boost .The Moribund Abia State Scholarship should be revisited. Schools in Abia State from primary to tertiary institutions should be equipped as well as adequately monitored to ensure optimal performance. This time,youth empowerment should get adequate attention.



More so, Gov. Ikpeazu must as a matter of urgency make professional selection of his cabinet members this time, as the success and failure of any administration is 70% dependent on the quality of its cabinet members.



It is said that to whom much is given, much is expected. The expectations of Abians and even beyond are so high and he cannot afford to fail. As somebody would say he is condemned to perform. Abians spoke in one United voice through their vote. He has no option than to work hard to justify this huge confidence reposed on him by the people of the State.



Just like the words of a seasoned University administrator and Vice-Chancellor of Abia State University, Distinguished Professor E. Uche Ikonne “we don’t want to agree with those who don’t believe in us. But I will assure you that Governor Ikpeazu’s Second term performance will be superlative and holistic.It will be jubilation galore to Ndi Abia. It will be like Second Coming of Christ . Ndi Abia will see what they least expected. Ikpeazu is a good man. You should expect great things, expect abundance.”



Abians are enjoined to continually mobilize support for this Scholar-in-Governance, as he pilot the affairs of our dear state for the next four years.



Ahamefula Israel, a Bureaucrat, sent in this piece from Uturu, Abia State. Email- [email protected]