Face National Issues, Leave Bobrisky Alone -By Sodiq Zainab

Before I express my views, I would like to make it clear that I’m not writing this in support of Idris Okuneye widely known as Bobrisky, neither am I condemning him. However, I am expressing my disappointment at the National Youth Council of Nigeria and their decision to stage a protest against Bobrisky.

A trending video of the group on the Internet asking the government to stop the crossdresser from acting like a female and even demanding that nothing about him is heard again, is something I consider offensive and unacceptable.

How can the National Youth Council of Nigeria call on government to act over Bobrisky and his activities and not call on the Inspector-General of Police and the National Assembly to stop insecurity, kidnapping, Boko haram activities and several other issues affecting ordinary Nigerians.

As far as I am concerned, this is an indication that majority of youths in Nigeria have their priorities misplaced. This situation leaves me wondering if victims of xenophobia, unemployment, bad infrastructure, kidnapped citizens aren’t our brothers and sisters, and therefore don’t deserve solidarity from these bunch of youths.

In other developed climes, young people don’t engage in such baseless acts, they take their leaders on more important issues that affect the generality of the people.

In the said video of members of the National Youth Council of Nigeria making the rounds on the Internet, leader of the protesters used the expression “With the support of all Nigerian Youth”. This caught my attention and left me asking who the youths, who gave them the support to protest against Bobrisky were. Why they found no reason to call upon President Muhammadu Buhari to address the poor state of governance in the country?

Sodiq Zainab

Dear Nigerian youth, please next time you consider calling on the government to act over any matters, kindly ensure that they are issues that affect the entire populace like the lack of basic amenities, infrastructure and rising insecurity in the country.