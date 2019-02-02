Farmers-Herders Crises: Kadaria Ahmed And Atiku Are Both Bias Or Ignorant -By Sesugh Akume

On the issue of the farmers-herders crises and the law against open grazing in Benue, the anchor, Kadaria Ahmed asked Atiku an inaccurate question. She said the law is against grazing and discriminates against persons of other/certain ethnicities in the state. Wrong!

Atiku’s response to me betrayed his ignorance of that law, and his being hoodwinked by the malicious and false propaganda onslaught against it. That’s all he knows. His response was that his government will look into the law to determine its constitutionality or otherwise because freedoms of movement, residence, etc are guaranteed by the constitution. His response is fine with me. That’s me being pragmatic.

To be sure, first, the law is NOT against grazing, but open grazing (by roaming animals). It’s not against the movement of animals, but movement on foot and in herds. They can be moved in vehicles. So the question asked was either bias or ignorant. Maybe both. Were Atiku more informed about the law, he’d maybe have corrected the faulty impression before answering.







Second, Atiku is no activist, he’s your average Nigerian politician. He wants to win elections and not alienate anyone, so he’d as usual, say everything without saying anything in the end. Well, Buhari is still on about his archaic grazing routes, in 2019. Atiku is about feedlots, not ranching, feedlots. ‘Ranching’ triggers strong emotions. He wants to avoid that.

I don’t trust any politician. The best bet peoples who suffer attacks from the terrorists referred to with elegant euphemisms as ‘Fulani herdsmen’, ‘killer herdsmen’, and whatnot is to form a resistance and hold the line, firmly. Whom are you voting into NASS, and state assemblies? This is the surest line of defence against any president or government of Nigeria treating the terrorists with kid gloves, aiding and abetting them and their land-grab agenda by default or design. It’s a reason I’m running for office. It’s number one on my constituency agenda, which is also number one on the issues I’m running to be a rep. Check it out on my campaign website.

