Fatima Binta Abdu; Borno’s Gem At 50 -By Abdullahi O. Haruna

People dotes the earthly tides and live in oblivion while some live forever in impact and references. Barrister Fatima Binta Abdu sits comfortably on the throne of those with define impact. A woman motivated by humanitarian zeal, unquenchable love for the poor and a stickler for social justice. When she was birthed 50 years ago, in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, no one knew her purpose – time, however, has revealed what her real purposes were. Living a life of influence is a woman that has given more than she has gained, that has lived in the sacrifices of others, that has deprived herself the comfort of affluence for the comfort of others. She is a phenomenal reference of a cheerful giver. In the year 2000, a popular newspaper ran a story of a little boy ran down by a car in Kano, his parents could not afford to pay his medical bills, this woman of compassion made a donation to save the child that she never knew.

The devastating insurgency in the North East left Barrister Fatima more distraught than anyone as she did everything within her power to give succor to the IDP’s in Maiduguri and Abuja, giving succor to families in ruins, people displaced and land ravaged. Using her resources, she became an independent succor provider as she donated drugs, food, clothes, blankets, and shelter to people ravaged by war. She showed the traces of real motherhood when she dived headlong into efforts to see to the release of the girls maliciously abducted. Using her legal prowess, lean resources and collaborations, she sustained and still advocates for the return of all girls abducted by the terrorists. A woman defined by altruism and always offended when you call in appreciation of her gestures. To her, we live in the world in the sacrifice of others, therefore, no one should be thanked for doing what is naturally a responsibility. Indeed, those who live forever are those who recreate themselves in others, and Aunty Fatee as I fondly call her is a sparkling reference of those with immortal imprints.

A highly motivated and resourceful individual, Barrister Fatima exudes dexterity in working in an exciting and challenging workplace. With proven ability and capacity, she manages and executes responsibilities thrust on her, little wonder her excellence Midas traces in her 29 years government and private sector ventures speak in volumes. An Efficient team leader, innovative thinker with high level of emotional intelligence was able to think innovatively, perform under pressure and deliver results in all areas of work.

Professionally, Barrister Fatima Abdu has cut her teeth and sharpen her edges in her career pursuits, with experiences in Commercial Law, International Trade, Maritime law, Law of War, she has carved a niche and registered her imprints on the global slates of legal brains. That she has a wholistic understanding of organizational drive and the success factors needed for the efficient and effective running of any business concern or Government Organization, is to the credit of diligent and determined push for self-improvement.

As then Legal Officer with the Independent National Electoral Commission of Nigeria, Legal Adviser to the former Chief Economic Adviser to President Umaru Musa Yar’adua, Barrister Fatima, has manifested appreciable grasp of how the civil service works at all levels. With outstanding leadership abilities; the ability to coordinate and give leadership, Barrister Fatima Abdu has been able to steer the affairs of her Law Firm, Firdausi Chambers, where she reigns supreme as Principal Partner. The firm is involved in Commercial practice, representing major Oil and Gas companies since 2004. She also established Cream Cowries Links Ltd, a company involved in Real Estate Development, Business and Investment Consulting, Various Purchasing and supply Services, naturally entrepreneurial with infectious knack for new ideas and improving what is currently in practice, In her quest for improving the lives of the less privileged in society, she set up Heeba Foundation, a Non Govermental Organisation where she has been providing scholarships to indigent students, empowered orphans, widows and Internally displaced Persons affected by the Insurgency form the North Eastern part of Nigeria. Among the orphans she has trained, some are Accountants, and others in different fields of study.

Highly religious and modest in life, she sacrifices for the sustenance of her religious value. In pursuit of heavenly rewards, barrister Fatima invest heavily in the building of mosques and homes for almajiris and always in the forefront of relentless advocaies for the rights and plight of vulnerable women. The VVF center in Kano always play host to her as she galvanizes support and materials to the women affected. Not a woman defined by geography, she joins efforts in far away Akwa Ibom providing support for lepers under the Hopes Door Foundation as well as donating materials to the Molai lepers colony in Maiduguri.

An environmental activist, she speaks for those affected by environmental degradation – a call she took to the UN Human Right Headquarters in Geneva where she called the world’s attention to the Violation of the rights of people as affected by environmental degradation.

Barrister Fatima Bintu Abdu is a member of the Federation For International Female Lawyers (FIDA) a member of International Bar Association, NBA, a boundless philanthropist, a patriot and an environmentalist par excellence.

As she turns 50 years, that golden age of life, I join all well-wishers to wish her the very best of life. May her tree of life bear more fruits where humanity can benefit from.

May your heart desires that will be beneficial to you in this world and the hereafter be granted to you. Happy Birthday, Barrister Fatima Abdu.

*Abdullahi O Haruna Haruspice writes from Garki Abuja