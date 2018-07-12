Fayemi, Fayose, APC and PDP: Their tricks for Ekiti election -By Rabiu Oladele

Nigerians should be very careful for being sympathetic with these politicians we have in Nigeria. Most of them comes to us to play on our intelligence just because we as people forgive and forget so easily.

I think it’s time we need to educate/enlighten ourselves in this country so that we do not brainwashed by these desperate politicians that now needs our sympathetic vote for them to remain in power.

Let’s remind ourselves on past happenings in Nigeria:

Heavy policemen and soldiers were deployed to Ekiti state in 2014 for governorship election. In as much as I can’t get the exact figure of them, what I am sure of is that it was HEAVY as it has also been confirmed that it’s a good thing by PDP through Olisah Metuh in 2014, you can confirm this by seeing this link https://theeagleonline.com.ng/ekiti-2014-pdp-criticises-apc-for-condemning-heavy-security-presence/

28,000 policemen were deployed to Anambra state in 2017 for governorship election and still APC lost the election, link https://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/ssouth-east/247916-anambra-police-deploy-28-000-personnel-nov-18-governorship-polls.html

Surprisingly, 70000 policemen, soldiers and SSS were deployed to Osun state for governorship election in 2014. http://dailypost.ng/2014/08/08/osun-decides-70000-soldiers-police-sss-officers-deployed-state-declares-friday-public-holiday/

Even Security aides to politicians were withdrawn in Osun state http://www.informationng.com/2014/08/osun-election-police-withdraw-politicians-security-aides.html

Now, it will surprise you that the same thing happened in Ondo, Edo and so many other states across the Nation Nigeria. All these happened in the government of APC and PDP, even in the era of Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammad Buhari.

These people are just playing with OUR FUTURE because they really do not have anything for us but against us. Now a Governor is claiming he was rough handled, slapped, beaten and also shot at, is this really possible? And the same governor still had his way to attend a political rally? I am really ashamed of the people we call our leaders because these things they are building in us is MONSTER and when this grows in us, it will lead to WAR, see the case of some other African countries and see the little things that led them to war in which so many people died. It will amaze you that BREAD led to an issue that caused war in a particular country and people were killed

What I will just want from us is that we never get carried away by what the Nigerian politicians are doing and also analyze these political instability to our children at home so they do not get confused outside.

Finally, let’s keep our heads straight to Vote Wisely.

Vote Personality not Political Party.

May God help us.

