FFK Stabbed Nnamdi Kanu, Betrayed IPOB And Kissed Kwankwaso -By Churchill Okonkwo

In Chinua Achebe’s classic, the Arrow of God, Obika, one of the sons of the chief priest of Ulu, Ezeulu, was whipped by a white man in the marketplace. Ezeulu was so furious with his son to the point of almost cursing him before he held himself back. He later lamented that “…stranger (the white man) can whip a son of mine and go unscathed because my son has nailed up his ear against my words.” He added that “…were it not so… I would have swallowed him (the white man) whole and brought him up again. I would have shaved his head without wetting the hair.”

For years, I have been warning Ndigbo to be wary of Femi Fani-Kayode (FFK), but my brothers nailed their ears against my words. Now, FFK has stabbed my Supreme leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu at the back and whipped him and his IPOB supporters mercilessly and proceeded to kiss Kwankwaso, a “northerner”. If not that I had warned Ndigbo that FFK is a loud-mouthed terrorist bent on destroying us, I would have shaved FFK’s hair and banned him from smoking weed, forever. FKK twisted the minds of a generation of Ndigbo towards hating the north and Hausa-Fulanis only to turn around and embrace the same north. What a hypocrite, what a betrayer.

Betrayal is the only truth that sticks. I have never known a more vulgar expression of betrayal and deceit than this act of joining Nnamdi Kanu to derogate the Hausas and the north and to turn around and embrace the same people he “hated” so much. What a betrayal. When my Supreme leader Nnamdi Kanu heard that Femi Fani-Kayode welcomed and worshiped Alahaji Kwnakwaso, a Hausa-Fulani, they spent years demonizing, he wept like a baby. But it his cries could not escape the dungeon of the “Naval ship in Bayelsa” where FKK abandoned him with a Judas kiss.

FFK helped hype Nnamdi Kanu to recklessness; indirectly caused the death of dozens of Igbo youths and other Nigerians; fooled thousands of IPOB followers by rain abuses on Hausa-Fulani tribe and the north. Then, Alhaji Kwankwaso (with a fake red cap) and his brothers from the north started switching to PDP. Suddenly, EVERYTHING changed. Alhaji became Mazi; Fulani traitors became compatriots, and the dreaded enemies from the north became bosom friends. In kissing Kwankwaso, FKK declared that “it was an honor and privilege for Precious and I to receive my friend and brother, …Rabiu Kwankwaso, in our Abuja home this afternoon”.

Kwankwaso a Fulani man, a friend, and brother to FFK? You didn’t get that (as my pastor will say when he wants to emphasize on something very important). The Fulanis and Hausas in PDP are now FFK’s bosom friends? Here we have FFK, a man who once stated that Hausa Fulani agenda in Nigeria “…is the greatest evil that the African continent has ever seen”, kissing the ass of Kwankwaso who, as I understand is one of the biggest ethnic bigots around. And he added, “we had a wonderful time and a fruitful and productive discussion about national issues and the way forward.” Hypocrite, only interested in the size of his stomach.

I pity my Igbo brothers that were deceived by chameleons like FFK that are only interested in the size of their stomach. While FFK was counseling and inciting Umu Igbo to hate everything North and Hausa-Fulani, he waited for an opportunity to swallow his vomit. The fire that FFK ignited by hurling all manner of abuses and hatred on Hausas and Fulanis took the lives of many Nigerians. Tens of Ndigbo died for a cause that FFK helped promote only to now embrace Kwankwaso, Tambuwal, and Atiku. FFK’s and IPOB’s diatribe heightened the tension between farmers and herdsmen leading to fear, friction, and then fire that consumed many across Nigeria.

Proverb 14, verse 7 to 8: Stay away from foolish people; they will have nothing to teach you. Why is a clever person wise? Because he knows what to do. Why is stupid person foolish? Because he only thinks he knows. IPOB and Nnamdi Kanu thought they knew FFK. They thought they were wise. They believed they know more than anyone else, but it was all foolishness. Immediately FFK saw something better than the farm, he sold the farm. He betrayed the “army” he was preparing to revolt against the Fulanis. That FFK’s face that never laughs betrayed the evil in his heart.

Had I not warned my IPOB brothers and sisters, like the chief priest Ezeulu warned his son, I would have castrated him for deceiving my people. FFK is like the dog that scolds but does not bite. He was a crackpot hypocrite, scolding at imaginary Hausa-Fulani men in his head. Meanwhile, he was waiting for anyone that is willing to drop a bone for him to grab. Unfortunately, my Igbo sons and brothers were foolish enough to follow the madman. When an ant stings one’s buttocks, he learns to be careful. FFK has just stung the butts of Ndi IPOB. Unfortunately, they are still ignorant of the fact that politicking in Nigeria is all about personal stomach infrastructure.

In a time of universal deceit – telling the truth is a revolutionary act. FFK, an Ochongonoko – a homeless spirit (evil) used the blood of thousands of Nigerians that died from fear and hatred among ethnicities to cleanse himself. I am not necessarily worried that FFK stabbed Nnamdi Kanu on the back and betrayed IPOB to ride back to power with PDP. I am only sad that he is doing this on the blood of Ndigbo and Nigerians that died loathing Hausas and Fulanis and the fact that my IPOB sons have not learned any lesson from this.

While IPOB members were using both legs to test the depth of the troubled political waters in Nigeria, FFK, kept one leg in the political corridors of power in Abuja. IPOB supporters were disputing land ownership with an empty hand; rejected participation in the electoral process; boycotted election; FFK, with yam, was planting in PDP. Clearly, IPOB is like that proverbial isikara, a type of stick, easy to break and thus, not suitable for use as ube onya, a strong, flexible stick used to make a trap. I am afraid at this point that if Ndigbo cannot find a credible voice soon, the next generation will be lost too.

The position of Ndigbo in Nigeria is so precarious and gloomy when you realize how many people are shocked by honesty and how few by deceit. You can beat a fool half to death but you can’t beat the foolishness out of him. When they joined FFK to derogate the north, IPOB and Nnamdi Kanu created enmity for Ndigbo all over the north. An enmity that will not be corrected in a generation. One who dances to get people to praise him does not fail to break his waist: while Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB broke their waist, FKK switched allegiance.

For IPOB members and sympathizers, one will think that the pain of the “disappearance” of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will be compounded by the betrayal of FFK. But no, they are still marching on to oblivion. The child who learns playful bluffing with his father learns that hunger will kill him. Now, the apparent adults across the Nigerian ethnic and religious divide are about to eat most of the soup, while the children, IPOB, are still scrambling for food in an empty pot of “Biafra or death”. IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu and their sympathizers have for the umpteenth time ended up like that chronic bachelor that worked for other people.

A word they say, is enough for the wise. I salute you all.

You can email Churchill at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @churchillnnobi

