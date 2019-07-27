Forgotten Dairies
FG move to ban Milk Importation, Good move but wrong approach -By Ettu Mohammed
First where is the Electricity to power the industry? Or they don’t know they need to refrigerate milk and they need access to Electricity. Is that available ? Answer-Capital No.
The FG forget that the Herdsmen have refused to ranch their cows they prefer encroaching farmland and in the process people are killed. Have they resolved that ? Answer-Capital NO. Instead they brought RUGA a land grabbing scheme.
The FG does not know that raw materials needed in the milk industry is nearer to this milk production companies outside our shores than here in Nigeria. Have they fixed this ? Answer -Capital NO.
I think the FG should tell the National guards AkA fulani Herdsmen to ranch their cows, get better feeds which will inturn give them better yield with their own funds and save unnecessary killing of Nigerians.
Also someone should remind The CBN Govenor giving cows water doesn’t guarantee any high yield of milk and baning the Importation of milk will only make smuggling the alternative and a lucrative Business.
First why not move to ban PMS import where FG spends at least $2bn annually as subsidy and $11bn annually for Importation unlike the later where the citizens are the ones investing the $1.5bn annually.
They have not built refineries
They have not provided water
They have not provided quality healthcare services
They have not been able to to provide top notch education at any level
They have not been able to provide Electricity for Nigerians
They have refused to invest in technological researches that would have saved this country.
The only thing they have done is Sharing recovered funds at market places and entrenching poverty as a way of life in our beloved country.
You don’t need to ban anything create a situation where they will have no other option than to get their raw materials locally.
