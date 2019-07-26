Economic Issues
Financial inclusion and cashless policy is still underserved if I cannot buy roasted corn without cash -By Tope Amujo
Are you still saying it is not possible? If 737Amount*AccountNo.# can move money from your bank to another person without internet, then I tell you it is possible.
Dear Fellow FinTech expert,
To all of us in the financial sector, most especially those that are operating in the sphere of financial technology and money integration, I wish to say categorically that all our efforts are still far below the addressable market and I call on all of us to brace up our thinking and creativity.
If by now I still have to check all my pocket, purses and car drawer looking for N50 to buy roasted corn on the street, then we still have huge potential in the FinTech sector.
While some pessimists will say, Nigerian economy is not ripe for 100% cashless, some will see my post as an eye opener to develop innovative e-solution that will be integrated into the conventional financial system to ensure 99% financial inclusion in the Nigeria and Africa at large.
Take a quick market survey I see how many of the road side corn roasted, pure water kiosks and snack sellers uses a mobile phone (smart or ordinary), the outcome of your findings will amaze you to engage me in a discussion for the way forward.
The present statistics in mobile carrier will tell you more of the prospect.
Yours
Tope AMUJO
Founder, amuGOLD HELPERS FOUNDATION
