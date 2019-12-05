First Class Honours: Reasons its becoming evasive for Nigerian students -By Ibrahim Ruqayyah Ololade

Having a first class is actually not a herculean task, besides it’s the most feasible and I have realized that mainly the independent variables required are; all adjectives equivalent to knowledge.

In addition are some external factors which are presumably causal variables, whose effect can make or mar one’s academic performance such as environmental factors, peers’ influence, pressure of all sorts, ruffled learning conditions, psychological trauma and financial constraints; to mention but a few.

The learning and academic ambience created for we Nigerian Students (public tertiary institutions in particular) is a ruffled and inhumane one, hardly do we gain something valuable at the end of the class let alone a whole Lecture day; most students are not provided with requisite and basic shelter and the few enjoying accommodation provided by the school are facing practical but basic problems in their respective hostels owing to the institution’s management continual refusal to proffer the requisite solutions.

Aisha Buhari’s daughter who recently graduated from a foreign university

Moreover, economic factors serve as major hindrance preventing most students from having the school’s “supposed first class”; this is unconnected to the fact that they need to fend for themselves and send remnants of their hustle irrespective of gender, to their respective aged parents whose pensions have been gulped by the malicious chauvinist “steering the wheel of the state”; the “invisible hand” of the market cannot determine price and quantity again for the business owners among them let alone accrue profit.

In the same vein, the psychological trauma developed as a result of deterring results displayed through the institutions’ E-portal which do not, in some cases, in anyway correlate with the efforts injected into learning and examinations by the students, and when complaint is being lodged the response is usually an “Abusive ad Hominiem” fallacy.

Considering the aggression vent on we Students with pressure by our hungry, less paid and encumbered academicians cannot be underemphasized. Not fully blaming them since they were also trained in the same system though not as damaged as this, and still want us to persevere, but it turns out to be a mirage.

On this note, I wish the economic situation of our dear nation could be redeemed and saved from drowning and not only that but with our educational system. Have more percentage of national budget been allocated to education and ensure it’s well managed so that most students, if not everyone, who have the potential of graduating with First Class can bag it easily.

Using this medium to congratulate @MissAishaMBuhariJnr for bagging First Class Hons from an Unmentioned University though the project work was carried out in kebbi state, and I hope our parents too at the end of spending that much on us with the educational environment created by your parents, we can mention our institution and flaunt our first class proudly by carrying out our research works in our respective states.

IBRAHIM Ruqayyah Ololade (RIO) is an undergraduate student of Obafemi awolowo University, ile-ife Osun State.

She can best be contacted on [email protected]