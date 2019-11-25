Flashback: Ecophobia Or Xenophobia: Which One Is Killing Us -By Tosin Adesokan

The options are clearly shown, choose between the frying pan and the glowing fire. Your government dehumanizes you at home through its anti-people policy, uneven distribution of wealth and sheer misgovernance. Your fellow Africans brutalize you outside with impunity in the diaspora. Your home is not lively, coupled with discomforts and internal phobias, the rest of the world don’t want to see you in their midst because their beliefs are that all Nigerians are harmful, snatching their businesses, duping their people and engaging in criminal activities. All the allegations above can be proven wrong if the home can be a comfort zone and not a place of illusions. The type of country we are wishing, the type of lives we are are willing to live but cannot be achieved in the country, therefore, people start fleeting in search of a greener pastures, they believe in themselves, the zeal to succeed is in them but they think they are on the wrong land where nothing good can be achieved without exhaustion of blood in them because all the wealth have been shared by some group of people . Thus, their emigrational ambitions.

The war is not xenophobic but of class struggles, the SA’s rate of unemployment which is recently 27% of the country population is what rooted the fear of poverty in them. They are getting poorer while the immigrant’s businesses are growing uncontrollably, therefore a need for changes by chasing the foreigners back to their country which is not new. But the problem arises when the people that have just concluded their minds that they have got to their comfort zone are asked to leave. Surviving the xenophobic attacks is easier that the chances of survivability in their country, so they dare not coming home to roost. The attacks are not of xenophobia but poverty phobia. The war is between the rich and the poor, the ruled and the ruler, government and the governed, oppressors and the oppressed. Kill or get killed is the rule in every aspect of wealth distributions in Nigeria, if you have not killed in Nigeria then you are one of the victims of killers.

Nigerians are not only killed in SA but beheaded in Saudi Arabia owing to drug trafficking, enslaved in Libya, UAE and across the European countries. These couldn’t have happened if these people can get work and get paid to afford the basic necessities of life, they wouldn’t have gone overseas in search of a better quality of government. This won’t happen if they could get better options in theirs. The oppressed class of the SA’s couldn’t tolerate burning at home and moving to an inked place, therefore they aim at cleaning there country. They did this to their neighbouring countries: Zimbabwe, Somalia, Congo Republic, and all other people prospering in their country in other not for them to get killed economically. They chose their options, kill or get killed in aspects of life but the maltreatment and killing aspects are disgusting, there are ways of achieving their aims without shedding blood!

Yes, shutting down SA’s businesses in Nigeria will hurt them but couldn’t benefit us at all. Some people will officially sponsor this movement to defeat their fellow competitors in other to gain wealth. Killing Mtn for Glo, Airtel and 9mobile will be of benefits to the rich and owners of businesses, they have less to compete with. ShopRite for other Super Market is not the way out of the situation. The poor will be getting poorer and the rich will continue richer, therefore it strengthens the bridge in the middle of the two classes. Vandalization of properties and looting won’t be helpful that to give room for the government to arrest and detain more of the helpless youths who get involved in the actions, we should stop getting killed every day in every aspect.

The way out of the doldrums in the country is to protest against unemployment and poverty. Job should be created for everyone to foil idleness. Unity should triumph among Nigerian, Africans and the rest of the world and act against bad governance. The government should be ready to work in providing a valid economy system for the country. Home should be made a comfort zone for everybody. Which one is killing us? Ecophobia or Xenophobia?

Tosin Adesokan writes from Obafemi Awolowo University, you can reach him on: [email protected]