Flood alerts: A time to restructure -By Greg Odogwu

Now that the floods are here, the government and people of our country should take ecological issues more seriously than we are used to. It is now about survival and not just an academic treatise about climate change or conservation matters in far away rainforests.

Last week, two bridges in the North-East were destroyed by flash floods, effectively cutting off major communities from the rest of the region. Adamawa, Yobe and Borno states were affected. In a similar development, in Niger State, a 300 metre rail track was yanked off its earth base by flood-induced land slide – and the government immediately stopped all train movements from Lagos to Kano in order to conduct a quick two-week repair on the damaged rail line.

Three days ago, some parts of Ibadan were covered in fast moving muddy waters as the rainy season gains momentum. So are so many other cities. Residential houses are submerged, shops swallowed, and cars become playthings for strong currents of rainwater hastily making an exit from the beleaguered town centres to surrounding natural water ways.

Yet, we are not even at the heart of the rainy season – starting from July, when the retention capacity of the soil must have reached its saturation point.

So, while observing the emerging intensity of the opening gambits of urban flooding as usually experienced in Nigeria around this season, I came to the conclusion that it is high time our structural engineers and town planning authorities joined the fray in the struggle for environmental sustainability.

It is no more sufficient to just wait for the rainy season to start, and then start counting the hazard prone spots to mobilise our emergency response teams to. I believe that because of the kind of topography most of our cities are blessed with, we would not have worried about flooding if we had got the foundational urban infrastructure right from the let go.

The truth of the matter is, if the gutters, water ways, conduits, underground channels and shoulder culverts are well designed and managed, there would be less flash flood in the cities at such low risk periods as the onset of rains.

However, we must not fail to recognise that the efforts of relevant government agencies like the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency, the Nigeria Meteorological Agency, the National Emergency Management Agency and others, have remarkably reduced the impacts of extreme weather conditions in our clime especially as they relate to flooding and coastal surges. NIHSA’s Annual Flooding Outlook and NiMet’s Seasonal Rainfall Prediction are two key products that the government has utilised over the years – especially after the nationwide ecological disaster of 2012 – to prep the nation for unforeseen seasonal hazards.

At the beginning of the year, NiMet’s 2017 SRP informed us about the probable weather related pattern for the country, and this has informed farmers of a largely late onset and early cessation season of which they are advised to adapt farming activities to rhyme accordingly. NiMet had also created a process of downgrading the SRP for states and specific localities in order to get more grassroots assimilation. Last year, a specialised Katsina State SRP helped local farmers fine tune their production in tune with prevailing weather conditions, thereby increasing the net yield that emanated from the state during harvest.

Likewise, just last week, NIHSA’s AFO predicted that there will be flooding in eight major rivers across the country and advised residents living in flood prone areas to relocate. The expected areas of flooding are Niger, Benue, Sokoto-Rima, Anambra-Imo, Cross River, Niger Delta, Komadougu-Yobe, Ogun-Osun and several other sub-basins of the country.

Considering that the river basins are crisscrossing most of the swathes of land that make up the Nigerian federation, NIHSA’s flood warning could be viewed to place about 32 states and the Federal Capital Territory, at risk, affecting many local government areas in these enclaves. The states expected to be affected include Niger, Kebbi, Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina, Kaduna, Kwara, Abuja FCT, Kogi, Taraba, Adamawa, Gombe, Bauchi, Benue, Nasarawa, Plateau, Delta, Bayelsa, Anambra, Imo, Rivers, Enugu, Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Lagos, Ekiti, Abia, Cross River, Akwa-Ibom, Kano, Jigawa and Edo.

Nevertheless, in as much as the flood warning is widespread, it must be recognised that it emanates from the reality of saturation of water table at the country’s river basins and sub basins; and also, the coastal surges at the littoral settlements, especially in Lagos, Kogi, and the Niger Delta. It is from these primary sources that we experience the spillover effects in surrounding urban centres. The worsening cases of these incidents are as a result of the effects of climate change – intense rainfall and related phenomena.

Now, in order to tackle these worsening climate change induced incidents, I am of the view that the government should become more involved in proactive measures centred on research, and not just on institutional interventions. Our infrastructural research, design and planning process should be totally restructured to suit the emerging environmental demands of the day.

Just as telecoms companies dig up the roadside grounds, village routes and water channels to lay their new category cables, the government should also dig up old, calcified and silted flood plains to construct modern flood water conduits. Roads should be constructed with flood resistant materials, with new processes to ensure that the underlay has wear resistant mixtures and reinforcements. Considering the emerging risks from extreme weather conditions, things should not be done the way they were done before.

Laws should be enacted to permanently evacuate people and businesses located on risk-prone flood planes, so that lives and resources would be saved. It has become obvious that climate change has made some areas to be in a state of perpetual vulnerability; and as human beings it is our duty to think of permanent solutions to these problems that have come to stay. Globally, adaptation strategies to the impacts of climate change have inspired an industry of its own, and Nigeria could create value for its citizens if we think deep.

To start with, all the lawmakers could redirect their so-called constituency projects towards helping their communities permanently tackle the annual flood issues. They can do this through funding of research, and encouraging the mainstreaming of local innovations. For instance, the practice of underground water storage from rainwater as practiced in some parts of water-deficient communities in Nigeria could be modernised for flood prevention while at the same time used for irrigation purposes.

How the Western world has conquered and mastered its extreme weather (snow) and geographical disadvantages (mountains and lowlands) has shown that we could not keep allowing the repetitive destructions we suffer from climatic change. Rather, we must think, we must plan, we must redesign. We must survive.

Related

Comments

comments