Flooding in Nigeria, a danger foretold! -By Jide Ojo

The rains are here and in torrents! We are indeed at the peak period of the rainy season. There is now widespread flooding across many states. This newspaper on Monday, July 24, 2017 published pictures of flooding in states like Rivers, Delta, Lagos, and Ogun. In Niger State, about 25 persons were reported dead as a result of flooding. A young man, whose name was given simply as Izuchukwu, purportedly died in a flood at the West End Road area of Owerri last Saturday while a member of the All Progressives Congress, Alhaji Lateef Ajikanle, was also allegedly electrocuted when he mistakenly touched live electricity wire while trying to clear debris from the flood in his compound on Bolaji Omupo Street, Somolu, Lagos State, also last Saturday.

On June 11, 2017 as a result of heavy flooding, the bridge in Tatabu, Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State collapsed. The bridge links Northern and Western parts of the country. Since then, more pressure has been put on Okene-Lokoja-Abuja road which is the alternative to the Mokwa-Bida-Abuja axis. As a result of heavy rainfall, the Local Council election in Lagos State last Saturday, July 22, could not commence as scheduled. Election materials and personnel were soaked in many polling stations while the turnout of voters was extremely poor. Earlier this month, most parts of the highbrow Lekki, Victoria Island, Ikoyi, and Ajah in Lagos were submerged in water after hours of downpour. Roads were closed, lights cut off and property worth billions of naira lost to the flooding.

Incidentally, the bitter truth is that the worst is not yet over. Heavy rains will still be experienced till about December especially in coastal cities. This was as much revealed in March by the Nigeria Meteorological Agency better known as NiMET when it published its 2017 Seasonal Rainfall Prediction. It was quite revealing. According to its Director-General, Prof. Sani Machi, cessation dates of the rains in 2017 are predicted to start from October 4 in the extreme North and reach the coastal states around December 25. “Extended rains of three to eight days are predicted for areas in and around Adamawa, Ogun, Edo, Niger Delta and low-lying areas such as Lagos. The cessation dates of the growing season are predicted to extend well into December over most coastal states of the Niger Delta”.

A war foretold does not kill a clever and wise cripple, an adage says. In the case of Nigeria, it is a case of “none so deaf as those who will not hear”. Yearly, NiMET publishes Seasonal Rainfall Prediction; unfortunately, both the government and the people largely ignore the weatherman’s prediction. We carry on lackadaisically. Take for instance the recurring flooding from the Ogunpa River in Ibadan. According to Wikipedia, in 1960, more than 1,000 residents were rendered homeless when the Ogunpa River exceeded its banks. More than 500 houses were damaged in 1963 when the river again flooded the city. In 1978, official record confirmed that 32 bodies were retrieved from the ruins of the flood even as more than 100 houses were destroyed. It was the flood of 1980 that however gave “Ogunpa” a national and international notoriety. After about 10 hours of heavy, the city was virtually left in ruins. More than 100 bodies were retrieved from the debris of collapsed houses and vehicles washed away by the deluge.

In 2011, precisely on Friday, August 26, another flood seized the Oyo State capital after a seven-hour torrential rain. The death toll in the Ibadan flood was conservatively put by the Red Cross at over 100 while property worth billions of naira were also lost to the ‘tsunami’. The University of Ibadan alone claimed to have lost over N10bn worth of assets. News reports on Wednesday, August 31, 2011 quoted the then Vice Chancellor of University of Ibadan, Prof. Isaac Adewole, now the Minster of Health, as having said: “The major calamities suffered by the university include the washing away of the Fish Farm with different species of fish valued at about N300 million, flooding of the Zoological Garden leading to the death of animals, extensive damage of the Teaching and Research Farm and the destruction of books estimated to the tune of N2bn. Besides, many gigantic buildings, laboratories and expensive equipment were destroyed by the flood which equally pulled down the university fence and 13 electricity poles, thereby compounding the hitherto poor electricity supply to the institution.” Corroborating the V.C, Head of Department of Fishery, Dr Bamidele Omitoye, said that special species of fish such as claiasgariepinus, heterobranchusbidorsalis, oreochromisniloticus and parachanaobscura were swept away.

Has anything been done differently to prevent further flooding in Oyo State or Nigeria since that time? I sincerely doubt. Water channels are still being blocked by refuse dumps from many homes. People are still building on riverbanks and waterways. Though environmental sanitation is called for every last Saturday of the month, many residents only use the time to relax in their homes since there will be restriction of movements. It is high time government took proactive steps to prevent further flooding than already experienced this year. Environmental health officers better known as sanitary inspectors need to go out to mobilise residents to clear water channels and drainage. Those who build on waterways should be given eviction notice, relocated to safer environment while their illegal structures should be demolished.

Furthermore, town planning authorities should go round communities and carry out stress test on residential structures. Any dilapidated buildings, even if not on waterways should be pulled down in a controlled manner so that flood will not pull such houses down in a manner that can constitute danger to adjoining buildings. Public enlightenment also needs to be sustainably carried out on the dangers of blocking water channels with solid wastes. I also advise that anytime there is a downpour, electricity distribution companies should take a proactive measure to cut off electricity until when it is sure that the rains has stopped and that there is no complaint of any fallen electric poles or snapped cables which can constitute danger to residents. Electricity companies should also take preemptive step by ensuring that electric poles in their areas of operations are standing well and that there is no fallen electricity cable that can constitute danger to members of the public. There is no gainsaying that many people have been electrocuted during flooding.

Government at all levels should also put their disaster management agencies on high alert. With the best of efforts, there could still be flood. However, prompt response from agencies like the Emergency Management Agencies as well as Fire Service can mitigate the potential damage and destruction. Internally Displaced Persons’ camps should be readied to accommodate victims of flood disaster. In addition to NIMET’s nationwide weather forecast, I enjoin each state government to also commission localised meteorological studies of their own for a more accurate and in-depth weather forecast. A stitch in time saves nine!

Follow me on Twitter @jideojong

Related

Comments

comments