Flooding: To be Nigerian and human -By Abimbola Adelakun

Over the weekend, photographs of the flood that hit Lagos surfaced online, and most of us could not help but gasp at the unsightly images of filth in our environment that nature had forcefully unearthed and thrust in our faces. The debris floating on the flood waters contained an alarming amount of non-bio degradable materials, enough to trigger palpitations in an environmentalist. What have we done that such level of pollutants subsists in our surroundings? How was it possible that people lived in that environment and let such level of filth overwhelm them? How accustomed are we, Nigerians generally, to the decay around us that such monstrosity has not mattered as much? Were there no officials from the Lagos State Ministry of The Environment that inspected these neighbourhoods and attempted a clean-up before now?

Looking at the bigger picture, I wonder about Nigeria and her enforced environmental policy to control the amount of trash daily launched into our environment to stem the long-term debilitating effect on our ecosystem. All over Nigeria, the effect of mistreating the environment stares us in the face. We are facing deforestation as our biomes gradually disappear, no thanks to our unrestrained habit of plundering without ploughing. Some parts of Nigeria are threatened by desertification and rather than a plan to control it, all we hear are laments. One only needs a view of our cities from an airplane to be depressed about the lack of aesthetic consideration in the planning of our poorly planned city spaces. You can fly over large swathes of Lagos without encountering greenery whereas there is a park right in the heart of Manhattan, one of the most urbanised spaces in the world.

All around us, we see the effects of our cavalier attitude exacerbating the rage of nature, but we do not see commensurate concerted efforts to address them. Have Nigerian agencies measured the potentially harmful effects of waste materials that swamp our environment on humans, animals (marine and terrestrial), food sources, and our overall quality of life? There are data from other countries that assess the toll different waste products generated in daily activities take on the environment, but when it comes to Nigeria, credible data is both scarce and scant.

As scientists from developed countries study the harmful effects of non-degradable materials on the environment, they also investigate alternative modes of waste disposal to protect our ecosystems. Where is Nigeria in this noble task, one wonders? Where are our universities and their department of sciences to intervene? Where are the Nigerian activists-researchers, people who will not merely tell us what is wrong with the state of our environment but will conjoin advocacy with their scholarship?

One of the photographs that surfaced from the Lagos flood so aptly captured some of the symptoms of the Nigerian malady it was almost iconic. In the photo was a group of men, sitting at a table laden with bottles of beer while their legs were buried in the dirty flood waters that had yet to recede. I stared at the picture for a long time, disheartened over the resilience of Nigerians and how it has enabled us to wallow in a culture of underdevelopment. Here was a group of young men apparently unperturbed by the level of brokenness that surrounded them. They are the age group that should be thinking of solutions to Nigeria’s problems, but they could not be bothered as long as their mouths could be serviced, and their desire for sensual pleasures met.

A part of me wanted to shake the men out of what I considered their numbing desensitisation to rot before it occurred to me that their numbing might, in fact, be an expression of the Nigerian existential reality: it is possible to live in Nigeria all one’s life and never know beauty. “Beauty,” in this sense, refers to comeliness, an absence of dysfunctionality, and a constant stream of qualities present in our one’s environment that gives one an inner pleasure and satisfaction.

In other words, it is possible to be born in Nigeria, and to die, without ever living fully as a human given to any kind of aesthetic appreciation. From the hospitals, we are born to the social and physical environment where we grow and are socialised, to the time we go for the NYSC and join the protruded job market, to the quality of life we live and to the way we die, the Nigerian existence is an extended cycle of dysfunctionality. People who are born into debilitated conditions may not know better, and cannot be too bothered about how much their environment dehumanises them.

With the shame the Lagos flood evoked, the state agents have promised to embark on sensitisation efforts to get people to clean up after themselves. While that is a useful first step, I believe we need to do much more than moral suasions or forceful application. When I was growing up in Ibadan, there used to be multiple radio messages that tried to sensitise people to the benefits of proper waste disposal but more than two decades later, the city is still one of the dirtiest in Nigeria. The problem is complex and superficial measures such as planting flowers or employing street sweepers do not scratch the surface of it. We cannot evaluate the filth that has overtaken our society without investigating the correlation between how we treat our environment, how we are conditioned to think of ourselves as humans living in a physical environment, and the quality of humanity our society bestows on us. Dysfunctionality has a signalling effect such that reproduces it the conditions that created it.

It is therefore not enough to “sensitise” people to the state of their environment; we need to humanise ourselves as well. We need to develop a state of mind that believes that to be Nigerian and be human are not antithetical. We need to teach ourselves that of all animals, man is the only one capable of cleaning after himself and we need to do just that because the state of our environment is a direct measurement of our humanity.

Rather than bicker over religious education in our schools, we should be committing efforts to developing the knowledge on how to subdue the rage of nature so that we do not eventually perish under the weight of ignorance and negligence. We also need to cultivate the sublime by nurturing our spirits to appreciate and desire beauty. We need to teach arts to our children in schools – music, poetry, fine art, and design – in addition to a civic orientation that will make people uneasy with throwing their trash any and everywhere. Our cultural industries also have a duty to promote our environment. Hollywood films like Noah and Moana carry environmentalist messages that subtly appeal to the society to respect nature. Our films, particularly Yoruba ones, need to do more than rehash clichéd narratives of witches and “Babalawos” with an infinite capacity to resolve human problems. Their vacuous didacticism is not only jaded; they ignore the more urgent issues facing our society and which can be addressed with indigenous cultural philosophy. Why obsess about evil forces that supposedly steal people’s destinies when we are facing the devastating effects of deforestation?

None of what I have suggested above should be taken as an absolution of the government and its responsibility. The Nigerian government at all level has a crucial role to play in facilitating an agenda that improves the state of our environment. They have the duty to make policies and provide the infrastructure that enables compliance with those policies. It is the responsibility of the government to plan our public spaces with a foresight that factors our climatic conditions, our growing population, our present and future needs, and what is sustainable. There is also economic opportunity in environmental protection that is practically begging to be tapped. A vibrant recycling industry alone can provide jobs for thousands of Nigerians all over the country. These things are vital to our humanity because, without beauty, what do we have over animals?

