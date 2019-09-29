Forgotten Dairies
For Ladoja, Akala and Peter Ajayi, ancestral spirit -By Festus Adedayo
Osi Olubadanand former governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, celebrated his 75th last week. You may disagree with his politics or find faults with his modes of operations but Ladoja has been the issue in the politics of Oyo, at least from 1999 till today. Students of Oyo politics will neglect to find answers to why a large chunk of party faithful flock his Ondo Road, Bodija, Ibadan home for answers to knotty political questions, at their peril. This is wishing him a very happy birthday. Even though his own birthday is far belated, let me wish Ladoja’s former deputy, Adebayo Alao-Akala a happy birthday as well. He celebrated his’ in June this year. Alao-Akala also possesses some measure of humanity that politics cannot do without. From a distance, I observe these politicians and I must confess that most times, writings that crucify their politics in totality have not been too fair to them.
Two days ago, one of our ancestors in the pen fraternity, Peter Ajayi, was a decade old in the sepulcher. Brilliant journalist and one of the post-war era wielders of the might of the pen, Ajayi was one of the troika that Immortal Obafemi Awolowo nicknamed The Musketeers. The others are Felix Adenaike and Segun Osoba. You needed to read his autobiography, Not His Master’s Voice to recognize Ajayi’s brand of avant-garde journalism. It is painful that I got close to Ajayi at the twilight of his existence. I made up for that miss by being at his bedside a couple of days before his exchange of mortality for immortality, in the company of another friend of his – who is also late – Uncle Charles – Charles Ariyibi. Though shawled by indescribable pains, Uncle Charles jokingly asked Ajayi to get up from his sick bed and take a bottle of beer, to which he replied him feebly, “you’re not serious.” Two days or so later, he passed on.
While celebrating Ladoja and Alao-Akala and their politics, I celebrate the memories of journalism ancestors like Ajayi, whose spirits we, their offspring, invoke when at journalism crossroads – what they, the ancestors themselves, call the
Join Conversation
RT @c_kiruStrategy @OpinionNigeria Such a sad occurrence😥. Many people still don't get it. Not matter how sweet things are for u, it's just a matter of time. Everything in this country is configured to kill you. The incompetence of those in govt and negligence of the so-called professionals will haunt you sha ni
Trending Articles
Gun Control In The US: How The Tide Is Turning -By David A Love
In what would have been inconceivable just a few years ago, the ground is shifting in the United States on...
The Roof over my head: a musing on Biafran struggle -By J. Ezike
My pen hurries to write on this blank paper. For my spirit has fully conceived the Roof over my head....
“PMB vs Africa’s Greatest looting empire” -By Muhammad Lawan Salihu
The scourge of the devastating impact PMB’s Government as voiced out by naive Nigerians with no knowledge of the complexities...
Africa’s development in the Fourth Industrial Revolution -By Li Yong
When world leaders gathered in New York for the 70th session of the General Assembly in 2016, and proclaimed the...
UN should not forget the forcibly disappeared people in Syria -By Hala Al Ghawi
When working with survivors of Syrian prisons, you hear terrible things. As a medical doctor, I have been dealing with...