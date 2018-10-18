For Love of Biafra -By J. Ezike

The dust is yet to settle on Peter Obi’s vice presidential nomination under PDP’s political platform. Amidst the frenzy and divided sentiments, there are didactic lessons to be learnt by genuine revolutionaries of the Biafran divide, from the outcry surrounding the sudden, pretentious deification of a denizen of Igbo extraction ahead of 2019. The disputation amongst factions and individuals inclined to the repositioning of the territorial posture that animates Nigeria is a luxurious opportunity to conclude the long-standing conversation and/or debate on about who holds the master key to the treasure chest?

I am not here to cast aspersions on any faction or individual. This article is solely engineered to pull up the deep-seated impediment buried up in the layers of allegiance, in the uproar for Justice. And I am sorely tempted to believe that certain stakeholders and forerunners in this revolution of historic magnitude do not have a crispy-clear grasp of the literal meaning of the word Justice – in relation to the Biafran ordeals and the objective consequence for reviving, rekindling and re-installing the Freedom Protest aging five decades in the aftermath of the 1966 earth-quaking decimation of a PARTICULAR TRIBE.

Quick reminder: from 1945 to the last date preceding the present revolution that seeks with a righteous intent to engulf the British colonial invention, has been marked by suppressed uprisings, ethno-religious conflicts and xenophobic wars with the Igbo on the receiving end of each bloody episode.

Any Igbo in denial of the aforementioned historic truth does not deserve humanity’s place in the universe.

Let me add that, the censorship of the human conscience is the beginning of humanity’s end.

For the benefit of those who are deficient in retentiveness, let us remember that it was for this cause that millions of Igbo denizens expired violently, going the way of all flesh in the most ruthless, unforgivable mien. What we have suffered collectively as a people, as a tribe, as a nation is arguably the GREATEST PERSECUTION ever recorded in human history. It is the exact grave damage that cannot be healed with a mere placating kiss of vice-presidency.

Let this sink in the thick skull of the Igbo who is unabashed, unapologetic and unrepentant of being associated with the epithet – Nigerian.

The deep-seated impediment is nothing but a selfish disregard for the sanctity of the Igbo race. It is a dangerous trend pioneered by a coterie of the Igbo extraction and is likely to consume us with the inclusion of all the enviable prestige that makes up the Igbo as a nation.

What I strongly hope the Igbo get from this brandishing of an Igbo Vice President is an understanding of the systemic hatred for the Igbo, his protagonist role in the British-Fulani puppetry, his dwarfed positioning in the scheme of things and most of all – his sacrificial responsibility in the continuity of the contraption.

Honestly, it really stinks to see an Igbo throttle this slave mechanism, to sink his teeth in and make the wheel of affliction spin for posterity. And I see a link between this charade regarding Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi and the Biafran agitation that fueled its emergence.

Overnight, self-acclaimed Igbo revolutionaries turned sycophants for the Caliphate-led frenzy of glee and rapture – a spell jingle that seem to funnel naivety back into the minds of the conscious populace. The stronger insanity exploded when certain folks raised alarm with genuine anxiety to quell the ‘ATIKULATED MADNESS’ that suddenly became the latest epidemic disease in Nigeria.

It is true that every man is entitled to exercise independent choices, but he also stands to be corrected when his independent choice(s) translates to indiscretion, and if you wish to put it that way – monumental stupidity.

Before our very own eyes, a coterie in the struggle metamorphosed from the titular appellation –Biafran activists, to Restructuring activists and then One-Nigerianists, in quick transformations that could easily fit into the fabric of a fairy-tale.

For the past few months, and in my point of view, precisely in the death of September 2017, the struggle which cost thousands of innocent lives got reinvented and abused by some INDIVIDUALS, as a coupon entitling the holder(s) to a benefit of a particular kind.

Those who consider themselves unfit to will their voices in persistent demand for justice, for Biafran Referendum – without any beneficial expectations and personal interests should take a bow and go home!

What we need in this revolution are men and women of conscience who are willing to sacrifice.

Bizarre as it may sound, the business of freedom fighting is not rocket science, it is not calculus. It is simply core persistence – a firm continuance in the course of an ACTION amidst overwhelming difficulties.

The fine line between ACTION and RESULT is PERSISTENCE. One would be yapping in Fairy-Town, to preach STRATEGY and forego the main ASSET and what truly sustains a revolution to the edge of RESULT.

The absence of persistence is the nonexistence of all potentially valuable competitive capabilities of a true freedom fighter. I would rather have a staunch, resolute, stubborn-headed, persistent “One-Nigerianist” as a mentor than an indecisive, impatient, inconsistent I-KNOW-IT-ALL revolutionary prostitute – those who can’t stand for one thing or stand for something!

Persistence is central not peripheral to revolutionary strategy, unity, patience and competitiveness. Those who do not care to learn the ancient philosophy of Civil Disobedience cannot master the art of persistence. And if being a crowd-arouser is your priority then consider multi-optional careers that would earn you daily “likes”.

Perhaps, these inconsistent, unsteady revolutionaries should opt to selling Ice-cream and Fan Yoghurt at Alaba International Market, or maybe explore the fever-pitched Okrika hawking spree at Yaba bend-down-select, or maybe try hitting the jackpot with a beer parlor service at 51 Iweka Road Onitsha.

Let me add that the panegyric twirling for a recycled Fulani presidential tyrant has become the biggest spectacle in town. And it appears that certain characters have willingly offered themselves as puppets to this British-engineered “atikulated pageant.”

I do believe that Martin Luther King and Malcolm X preached same message but with different undertones. And as far as I am concerned there are two viable revolutionary responses from two prominent factions sharing a common boundary with the philosophy of revolution. They include: Election Boycott led by the IPOB and election shut-down led by the LNC.

The aforementioned factions, though bearing DISSONANT STRATEGIES are verging on RESULTS and also suggesting an INTERUPPTION in the forthcoming 2019 presidential elections premised on the 1999 Fulani military constitution.

I am not a subscriber of partisan politics – and yes, I employ the word “POLITICS” in this context. This is the politics of freedom, because we are in the business of correcting the blunder of 1914. And as it stands today, whether we’ve realized it or not, the uneducated Biafran activists amongst us appear to be more competent, more resolute than the “lettered members” of the revolutionary divide.

The steady drip of defection to opposition groups (for God knows what reason) has ratcheted up the pulse and tempo of the struggle. I mentioned my honest observations on one of my articles and earned an “agent tag” from some characters. With series of conflicting allegations and conspiracy theories armed to the teeth and readied to beam a suspicious light on my literary enterprise.

It has come to my notice of the recent fairytales peddled against me – people insinuating my connection with the Nigerian Government and my articles attributable to efforts to discredit Atiku’s presidential campaign. This is absolutely ridiculous, in fact, it is an accusation as sick as cancer.

Out of abundant ignorance, I am accused of being an agent of President Buhari and paid hard currencies of US Dollar denominations to sabotage the PDP presidential elections ahead of 2019 by writing articles against the sham, political-pairing of the Igbo and the Fulani.

For the record, I am an “independent writer” whose allegiance is straightened towards the realization of the Sovereign State of Biafra by GENERAL VOTE.

Like many others in this struggle, I have paid costly sacrifices in the course of my decision to join and contribute in the struggle for Justice, for Biafra Independence Referendum.

For the record, and yes, you can quote me anytime:

It was for the sake of and my involvement in the Biafran struggle that I lost a life-changing, lucrative opportunity to work as a Script-Writer with a prominent film studio based in HollyWood California – I will not mention the name of the outfit.

It was for the sake of and my involvement in the Biafran struggle that I lost a seven figure multi-million dollar publishing contract with a prominent publishing house based in North America – I will not mention the name of the outfit.

Not to forget the overwhelming pressures and hurdles it has injected in my personal life and those around me.

I will not even go into details for that would be mere historicity. I am not here to count my losses, or remind the public of my personal sacrifices for the resuscitation of Biafra but to acquaint the public with the truth about who I am.

And without their indulgence, I wish to announce in loud echoes that I know my worth.

It would be an unjust vilification to cast “offshore Biafran activists” as members with “appendix functionality” largely due to their distant involvement in the struggle. If such unholy reception should be premised on “matter of location,” then, we may as well invite same caricature on prominent Biafrans whose residence abroad was borne out of “necessity” rather than “choice.”

These critics and their careless postulations did well in crippling the merits of their argument by generalizing “offshore Biafrans” as inconsequential and thus, inadvertently poured scorn on our prominent sons and daughters who were in the past and in the present positioned in a space away from home. Folks like the Great Chinua Achebe, Philip Emeagwali, Dr. Godwin Maduka and a list of many others.

While group work is perfectly reasonable, however, I choose to walk alone in this struggle. Those who know me personally can attest to the fact that I am far-flung from a “friend-making-machine.” I keep my circle as lean as the needle. And needless to say, large percentages within my circle are men who have sat with wisdom and understand the intricate mysteries of life. I am referring to Prophets, Mystics, Seers and Philosophers.

As a seed of royalty, I was not raised by the throne to disrespect elders, or to regard with contempt the Igbo within the society on the basis of their political leanings. My disapproval of Peter Obi, Nnia Nwodo, Rochas Okorocha and other stakeholders within the Eastern corridor of power (not limited to Ohaneze Ndigbo) is not borne out of aversion. It is in truth, a necessary obligation driven by conscience, to protect the sanctity of our God-given identity, to oppose the ideology that seeks to poison the exodus of Biafrans into their ancestral habitations and gives credence to British-Fulani joint suzerainty over the rest of Nigeria.

We must understand with a solemn desire that Britain and the Fulani simply do not want to see their perks cut, and would raise puppets if need be to further the age-old agenda. And the rationale is: they hold the master key to the treasure chest.

We have reached the phase of no return and quitting is NOT in the cards now. Let me announce that this revolution is bigger than any man. And even if Nnamdi Kanu, the trailblazer, should at any point choose to prostitute his noble legacy by contesting for Nigerian presidency and/or find himself mired in Nigerian politics, I will, for the love of Biafra, oppose him with every drop of my blood so help me God…

