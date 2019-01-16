Freeing Lagos From Individual Influence: Youths Decides -By Kareem Itunu Azeez

As the dawn of election draws closer to us, so do we draw to it also, let us discuss very critical issue, which majority of our survival falls on, here as a bona fide and true indigene of Lagos, and even if perhaps one isn’t a lagosian, with all rights reserved, humanity issues is what we have come to attend to. This opinion is therefore center on the primitive of current trends, few weeks to governorship election, the rallies and campaigns as we see it, I therefore come to the conclusion why it is high time, Lagosians or those who would be voting to seek better alternatives than the recent options we have.

On May 9, 2018, in Okonkwo Churchill article to Sahara Reporters, he said, “When the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) cautioned Chief Ahmed Bola Tinubu to “stop playing god”, they completely mischaracterized his true identity. Bola Tinubu was not playing god. He is a god, a deity of corruption, and menacing ideas filled with deplorable wisdom and economic practices most foul that he has entrenched himself and his business empire in every facet of governance in Lagos State. Through him and by him, corruption permeates every major revenue generation contract in Lagos State” this is also to support the standpoint where Churchill base his write up.

Kareem Itunu Azeez

Taking Lagos back from the downstream where it is headed, by some political cabals, by some powerful individuals who have limited knowledge about ruling or controlling the affairs of a state, but rather dwell on public sympathy for their survival, let me quickly divert to this issue, and how it still amazes me, the Nigerian Police force, in Lagos might be doing their job, but beyond that, how they pay more attention to a thug, as believed by many who know him, by all reasonable doubt, safeguarding a single individual at the expense of various individuals, at the recently, All Progressive Congress APC, rally, one Mr M.C Oluomo (State treasurer of the NURTW, Lagos) as was fondly called, stabbed at the neck, but luckily he is, recuperating to treatment as announced by various media, especially in the words of the chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW in Lagos Mr Tajudeen Agbede. Although investigations are said to have been on the turf, as nothing less than 16 people have been arrested concerning the issues, while the latest news trending is the suspension of some notable names among the Union, Kunle Poly.

Now back to where I was coming from, precisely the second paragraph…..

While listening to various opinion on daily news, on our television screens, and watching live Youtube videos, on issues connecting to the aforementioned victim above, right from his burst into public scene, my research, therefore, has only ended with a conclusion that, the former Lagos State Governor, Mr Bola Ahmed Tinubu perhaps has some links to him, or rather he is working for the current APC campaign chairman, at one point in the narratives watched on YouTube, it was disclosed how Tinubu, disbursed, about #15 million naira for a rally during his campaign to these thugs, for clarity purpose, let us know the definition of who a thug is, this is “Someone with an intimidating and unseemly appearance and mannerisms, who treats others violently and roughly, often for hire” Lets pause a while about the story above, my point and pain now is, lagosians are supposed to be wise enough to understand and determine their future for the coming Years, and since it is going to be determined by Lagosians and those living here, I believe we can start soonest, by making a statement with our permanent voters card, PVC. I usually hate accolades such has, Lagos is in the hands of one man, or one state is been controlled by an individual, it is a normal thing for an individual to have such standpoint positive influence on a group of people, but when this group of people is then be marginalized or tried to be controlled, then such positive vibes become the end of such individual.

Sadly, our educated elites, political scientist, have been adjudged to sit at one corner, analysing the sad Narrative as they unfold, this sitting without actions is what is breeding the current form of politics in Lagos, the system is already corrupt of which we are creating the awareness to win the war, now are we prepared to face another challenge borne out of illiteracy, and lack of motivation for the future ahead, where one man use the instrument of hunger to jeopardize the future of many, yet we sit at home, analysing and comparing one party to the other, while dynasty is been built through our votes.

According to the recent, analysis of the ages through which voting has been aimed, the youths between the ages of 20-35, covered over 51.11% of all voters this year, now my own mathematics based on personal observations and my wandering around, questioning people, basically youths of my age and above, I realise the voting would be determined by us, now among this same us, it is arguably true that just 20% are educated, at least the 20% are psychologically okay, to determine their future and are aware political wise in Lagos. Lets now go back to the APC rally mentioned above, when you watch the video footage of the embarrassing scene, you also realise all those there are the other percentages of the youths, who are not just uneducated, but who in one way have been armed with stipends to cause havoc where not needed, for the sake of manipulation.

These are the people I call, political thugs, in form of NURTW, across all the states in Nigeria, Lagos alone, is where you see young vibrant Yoruba men or boys running with buses, collecting and extorting money from the unrepentant drivers also, at one time, on a public bus, with a policeman at the front usually referred to as staff, an “Agbero” as they are fondly call taxes the driver, shouting and at the same time holding the wiper at the front of the bus, in the presence of the police man , on uniform, saying money or I damage your wiper, the conductor yelled back asking if he didn’t see the staff at the front, disgustingly, the Agbero replied, “who be staff, shey you know how much we dey give government” and the police man kept mute, instead laughs if the situation.

This narratives of mine, can only tells us of latest developments, and to prove once more thay the security system in Lagos has failed us, although this us a national thing, but here in Lagos, I can sum up our trouble, its not caused by the people completely, but by the influence of some people, who seems to dictate the political routine in Lagos, which should be an awareness and a wake up call to every individual, now is the time to take back Lagos from this cabals, before it becomes one place where we can’t survive.

I did also like to call our attention to the notion of the rule of law, as theoretically emphasis, by our politicians and lawmakers, in a state where the law truly is supreme, many if these culprits are expected to have been behind bars today, for crimes where evidence are glaring, one online newspaper, “There would be trouble, as those who think MC Oluomo would die, have failed now, they have every cause to be afraid” this to me, seems as an open threat, which already paved the way for any, expected chaos and unrest, especially during this sensitive times.

To this motive, either by force or through peaceful means- election wise, Lagos indigenes should make some strong statement this coming election, and the media, journalists have a good role to play, by reporting without compromising, any mischief or any suspicious balloting system, if the security agencies have failed us the fourth estate of the realm, shouldn’t.

Kareem Itunu Azeez writes from Lagos State University.

You can reach him on, 08134249115

[email protected]

Comments

comments