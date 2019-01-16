Freeing Lagos From Individual Influence: Youths Decides -By Kareem Itunu Azeez

As the dawn of election draws closer to us, so do we draw to it also, let us discuss very critical issue, which majority of our survival falls on, here as a bona fide and true indigene of Lagos, and even if perhaps one isn’t a lagosian, with all rights reserved, humanity issues is what we have come to attend to. This opinion is therefore center on the primitive of current trends, few weeks to governorship election, the rallies and campaigns as we see it, I therefore come to the conclusion why it is high time, Lagosians or those who would be voting to seek better alternatives than the recent options we have.
On May 9, 2018, in Okonkwo Churchill article to Sahara Reporters, he said, “When the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) cautioned Chief Ahmed Bola Tinubu to “stop playing god”, they completely mischaracterized his true identity. Bola Tinubu was not playing god. He is a god, a deity of corruption, and menacing ideas filled with deplorable wisdom and economic practices most foul that he has entrenched himself and his business empire in every facet of governance in Lagos State. Through him and by him, corruption permeates every major revenue generation contract in Lagos State” this is also to support the standpoint where Churchill base his write up.
Taking Lagos back from the downstream where it is headed, by some political cabals, by some powerful individuals who have limited knowledge about ruling or controlling the affairs of a state, but rather dwell on public sympathy for their survival, let me quickly divert to this issue, and how it still amazes me, the Nigerian Police force, in Lagos might be doing their job, but beyond that, how they pay more attention to a thug, as believed by many who know him, by all reasonable doubt, safeguarding a single individual at the expense of various individuals, at the recently, All Progressive Congress APC, rally, one Mr M.C Oluomo (State treasurer of the NURTW, Lagos) as was fondly called, stabbed at the neck, but luckily he is, recuperating to treatment as announced by various media, especially in the words of the chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW in Lagos Mr Tajudeen Agbede. Although investigations are said to have been on the turf, as nothing less than 16 people have been arrested concerning the issues, while the latest news trending is the suspension of some notable names among the Union, Kunle Poly.
Now back to where I was coming from, precisely the second paragraph…..
While listening to various opinion on daily news, on our television screens, and watching live Youtube videos, on issues connecting to the aforementioned victim above, right from his burst into public scene, my research, therefore, has only ended with a conclusion that, the former Lagos State Governor,
Sadly, our educated elites, political scientist, have been adjudged to sit at one corner,
According to the recent, analysis of the ages through which voting has been aimed, the youths between the ages of 20-35, covered over 51.11% of all voters this year, now my own mathematics based on personal observations and my wandering around, questioning people, basically youths of my age and above, I realise the voting would be determined by us, now among this same us, it is arguably true that just 20% are educated, at least the 20% are psychologically okay, to determine their future and are aware political wise in Lagos. Lets now go back to the APC rally mentioned above, when you watch the video footage of the embarrassing scene, you also
These are the people I call, political thugs, in form of NURTW, across all the states in Nigeria, Lagos alone, is where you see young vibrant Yoruba men or boys running with buses, collecting and extorting money from the unrepentant drivers also, at one time, on a public bus, with a policeman at the front usually referred to as staff, an “Agbero” as they
I did also like to call our attention to the notion of the rule of law, as theoretically emphasis, by our politicians and lawmakers, in a state where the law truly is supreme, many if these culprits are expected to have been behind bars today, for crimes where evidence are glaring, one online newspaper, “There would be trouble, as those who think MC Oluomo would die, have failed now, they have every cause to be afraid” this to me, seems
To this motive, either by force or through peaceful means- election wise, Lagos indigenes should make some strong statement this coming election, and the media, journalists have a good role to play, by reporting without compromising, any mischief or any suspicious balloting system, if the security agencies have failed us the fourth estate of the realm, shouldn’t.
Kareem Itunu Azeez writes from Lagos State University.
