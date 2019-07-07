Frequent Fire Outbreak in the Markets -By Kareem Abdulrasaq

It is very disheartening that several disastrous incidents of fire outbreaks have ravaged many markets across the nation; in Lagos, Kano, Kaduna, Ibadan, Ilorin etc. destroying goods and properties worth hundreds of billon of naira. Of late, a number of markets had also been razed down by fire outbreak in Ilorin, the Kwara state’s capital, some of which includes popular Oja Ttitun, Oja Owode in Offa among others where millions of naira has been lost to the inferno. The close frequency of such incidence has raised concern on the fire safety put in place in our markets. It is incontrovertible that market remains the hub of our largely informal economy, a place where all form of transaction among the people is made.

What are the factors precipitating our markets to fire outbreaks? Many people have noted that fire outbreak in the market could not be separated from faulty wiring and misuse of electrical appliances. Bulk of the cable and other electrical materials used for wiring homes and markets in Nigeria are known to be of inferior quality. With epileptic power supply in the country and fluctuation in power voltage, these substandard cables get easily burnt as a result of wire spark which has been particularly blamed for the outbreaks. It is often a common occurrence as far as the fire incident in the market is concerned. The fire incident Sabon Gari In Kano, Oja Titun in Ilorin, Rukpokwuto in Port Harcourt, etc were linked to this factor.

It is not impossible that highly inflammable materials like fuel and other petrochemical products are stored in the markets with little regards for fire safety measures by some of the shop owners. The perennial scarcity of petroleum products in the country did not help matter as many were tempted to store fuel in the shop which could heated up in intemperate weather thereby igniting fire. Perhaps most fire incidence in our markets and warehouses across the country has been widely attributed this desperation as one of the major causes of inferno.

More often than not, most market fire outbreak took place in the night when traders have long closed their shops. However, before the arrival of federal fire service, which could take some time, the inferno might have wreck devastating havoc. The excuse often given range from the lack of water and chemical. Poor response by the department of fire service in terms of timely intervention has also been blamed most of the times. Thus, they often come late when the property has razed beyond recognition or has finally razed. It is therefore imperative to review measures in place to prevent fire outbreaks or quench fire outbreak in our markets.

Although, it should be pointed out that because of the nocturnal occurrence of most market fire incidence quick notice is rare as traders have long closed their shops for the day. Even when trained in sensing early fire outbreak warning signs, it is possible the market secret personnel on night duty were ill equipped to raise alarm necessary to mobilize the fire responders. This would inadvertently affect any quick intervention even when granted of available of water by the fire service.

Going forward, there is need for the government to properly fund the fire service department in order for them to function efficiently. Yet nobody pray for fire incidence, but it’s imperative to be well prepared to respond timely and effectively when occurred. Aside training the private secret guards in most markets, there is need to also equip them with necessary tools such as communications gadgets and fire extinguishers at strategic locations inside the markets in case of fire outbreak. It is always disheartening for anyone losing monies or properties to fire incidence this is the more reason there is also need for continuous sensitization on fire safety measures in our markets.

The market leaders have a strategic role to play in curbing incessant fire incident particularly in educating the traders on how to properly safeguard products or items that are highly inflammable that easily ignited fire in the market. They need to enlighten traders and shop owners on the procurement of certain preventive and protective gadgets as well as equipment such as fire extinguisher in their various shops. They need to ensure that night guard be trained on how they could used such equipment in case of fire outbreak in the night before the arrival of the fire fighter. They need to ensure that night guards in the markets possessed fire service mobile number. There is also need for market owners to work toll free lines dedicated to markets fire prevention by mobile communications companies in the country. These phone numbers must be written in every block of shops and other strategic locations in the market. Above all, there is need to situate mini fire fighter in every market in the state. This must be with active vehicle and materials necessary for quenching fire.

Apart from the economic implication of the market fire outbreak, psychological implication cannot be ignored. Although, some shop owners did not believed that the incident occur from their carelessness, other often believed that it was the work of their enemy only few belief that the good worth millions of naira razed could be an act of God. With this some often went into trauma, other lost consciousness and fainted, the act of being hospitalized became inevitable in the process especially when what they lost to the fire was their only means of livelihood.

Kareem AbdulRasaq, Research Officer

Grassroots Development and Advocacy Centre,

Ilorin, Kwara State