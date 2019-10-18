From ‘Technically’ Defeated To ‘Substantially’ Defeated: Buhari Government Losing The Fight Against Boko Haram -By Adejumo Kabir

During the 2015 presidential election campaign, Muhammadu Buhari as a contestant under the umbrella of All Progressive Congress (APC) vowed to defeat Boko Haram insurgents. He blamed the government of Goodluck Jonathan under the banner of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) of not deploying the same resources for fighting political battles to the fight against terrorists.

The former military head eventually emerged and many Nigerians felt he was very determined to crush Boko Haram. In September 2015, he gave the military December deadline to defeat the terrorists. Perhaps, he observed that it was not feasible, the president in mid-December of that year used the adjective “technically” to qualify his defeat against Boko Haram.

As expected, many die hard fans of the president argue that he never vowed to crush Boko Haram by end of December 2015 but to deny them of holding any Nigerian territory. While the APC and its loyalists continue to defend Mr Buhari, SBM Intelligence report analysing data on security revealed that over 2000 soldiers have been killed by the insurgents in the last three years.

Though, always quick to give the impression that his predecessor failed, Buhari himself cannot genuinely boast of recording success in his fight against Boko Haram. In fact, the level of general insecurity in recent times have shown that the “technically defeated” remark was a sign of ignorance about the activities of Boko Haram.

Like a phoenix, Boko Haram is showing Buhari Government that they cannot be defeated by mere statement. It would have been nice if the President had told the truth that Boko Haram is “technically defeating” Nigeria Army.

Newspapers’ reports established how dozens of military units, including at least three brigades, have been sacked with heavy casualties of Nigerian soldiers since June 2018. Beyond Boko Haram crisis, multiple new armed conflicts are fast spreading across the country. From farmers and herders clash to daily kidnap by bandits sending many Nigerians to early grave.

Despite failure evidence, President Buhari with no conscience insists his administration’s efforts to curb insecurity in the country has resulted in Boko Haram terrorists being ‘substantially defeated’.

“The Boko Haram terrorists have been substantially defeated and degraded to the extent that they are only daring soft targets”, he was quoted last Wednesday. Following this statement, a reasonable mind would ask if different Army bases attacked by Boko Haram are ‘soft targets’ or thousands of soldiers killed by the insurgents are ‘soft people’.

Truth is bitter but must be said at all time. The Buhari government has not in anyway defeated Boko Haram – the terrorists simply changed their methods from attacking mosques, churches and markets to attacking the military.

While it may be difficult for Boko Haram to be totally eradicated, Buhari government seems to lack what it takes to reduce the activities of the terrorists to the barest minimum and ordinarily, this should be his aim. President Buhari should stop making mistake – Boko Haram may suspend their activities for days – it is not a sign of imminent defeat, those guys are just resting. The Commander-in-chief of Armed Forces must stop deceiving himself.

Adejumo Kabir is a Freelance Journalist and a student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife. He can be reached on Twitter via @AdejumoKabir2