Fulani herdsmen are not welcomed in Biafraland -By J. Ezike

I write in reaction to the Islamic Nigerian Government’s complicity in the multiple acts of war and terror unleashed on guiltless farmers and defenseless law abiding citizens. Since 2015, Nigeria has recorded several killings as a result of herdsmen encroachment. In a nation where there is no consequence for bad behavior and wanton destruction of lives and properties, state-sponsored genocide is inevitable. This reign of terror resonates loudly in all corners of the country so much that people doubt the certainty of their safety largely due to the fear of killing, butchering, and raping with most villages invaded and entire farm produce set ablaze. Despite the brazen nature of the aforesaid acts of criminality by the ordained occupants of the proposed cattle colonies, none has been subjected to the hammer of justice.

In fact these Fulani herdsmen have continued to enjoy presidential protection – the perfect animation of a psychopathic Mother hen fluffing up and making herself look more larger to take under wings its deranged chicks. This allegory describes the madness reeling in today’s Nigeria.

The story peddled in the Nigerian media is that: the Boko-Haram insurgents and masters of barbaric slaughtering of the innocents are the perpetrators of these bloodletting visitations in Benue, Kogi, Enugu and other areas of the country. The story does wonder in vindicating the rogue Fulani herdsmen and drawing a dissemblance between these “Siamese twins of terror”. Only dull-heads will subscribe to this convoluted, Aso Rock propaganda that canonizes Lucifer and condemns Satan. Conscious minds are aware that both are same character but portrayed as distant relatives!

I was far from surprised when I watched a Fulani politician on TV (a man whose name isn’t worth remembering) poise for the camera and deliver a panegyric speech, exonerating the heavily armed, flesh-eating beasts of Islamic Nigeria bearing the sobriquet – Fulani herdsmen – as peaceful wanderers scapegoated and falsely accused of crimes they know nothing about. Now, my questions are: what is peaceful about machete-wielding herdsmen on rampage, mowing sharp-to-death blades on the heads of infants and children? What is peaceful about gun-toting cattle-rearers carrying out atrocious killings on men and women?

In 2017, the Sultan of Sokoto had addressed the crisis with lip-service and excused the herdsmen from the atrocity, thereby drawing a dissemblance between them and some “eponymous assassins” from Niger. He said and I quote: “…those carrying arms and perpetrating heinous killings are not herdsmen… they are criminals and should be treated as such…” There is something in these utterances more than conspiracy, more than fetish lies, it burrows deep into the conscience of the Sokoto Caliphate. The Sultan seemed to have adopted the role of the master of comforting myths putting him in conflict with the obvious reality of his “One Nigeria.”

As the spiritual authority of Islamic Nigeria, the Sultan has the undisputed influence and might to tame the herdsmen and stakeholders of this butchery enterprise and relieve us all of considerable trepidation and horror. Indeed, he can put a stop to this genocidal carnage but chose to play the politics of religion. Cattle Colony (Islamization agenda) and the conquest of the Southern Protectorate by the Northern protectorate are same bad-blood flowing in the same cursed vein.

The open grazing law is the prerequisite to the colonization and islamization of the Southern Nigeria by the Northern Nigeria. The conquest of 1804 is on a replay and the descendants of Danfodio are daring to fulfill the will of their forefathers. Christian Nigeria is heading to the stage where its indigenous values, set standards and ordinances are about to be mocked, annihilated and completely erased by triumphant fatality.

The agenda if taken lightly will extend its tentacles across the country and even the proud North won’t spare its familiar loyal “wife” from the West because they too are included on the map of the proposed territories to be conquered. Therefore, this agenda should make every region of Southern Nigeria oppose the 1999 Islamic Nigerian constitution that legitimizes the slavery, butchery and persecution of the citizens.

Whether we’ve realized it or not, the herdsmen violence isn’t stopping any time soon. They have the full support of the powers in high places and are apt to trespass beyond the purview of the proposed colonies to destroy, butcher, rape, annihilate and conquer the indigenes.

Even a Daura cattle knows there is enough land mass in Sokoto, Kano, Katsina and other Northern states. In fact, the “top twenty” Nigerian territories with the largest land mass are within the North. The aforesaid areas are more than enough to accommodate millions of herdsmen, their cows, sheep, goats etc, etc. This is something the Sultan of Sokoto, the Emir of Kano, Atiku, El Rufai and a host of other Fulani bourgeoisie won’t admit. So, why the ritualistic enactment of cattle colonies in Southern Nigeria?

Within this backdrop, any sensible, victimized citizen of this malformed union of attrition would agree that the average Fulani politician in Nigeria is a terrorist!

Proscribing a peaceful organization such as IPOB and branding its members as terrorists is an act of “terror” itself. That verdict by the Fulani bourgeoisie must not be taken lightly as many Igbos have tended to do. Herdsmen who could easily fancy themselves as jihadists taking control of the infidels are given subtle defense and tacit go-ahead to make a mad devil of themselves for unspeakable, even plain diabolic reasons…

We view the Sokoto Caliphate’s soft hand on this crisis as a continuation of the hate agenda against non-Muslims with Biafrans as their main target of assault. The Islamic Nigerian government’s resolve in harnessing this evil with silence and inactive action will further radicalize the farmers and citizens into violent survivors. The days of begging the Fulani presidential clone to arrest and prosecute the Fulani militia are over. Now is the time for self-defense. This systematic jihad on the innocents for whatever ideal has to be resisted with equal measure!

Fulani herdsmen or whatever they are called are NOT welcomed anywhere in Biafraland. Sokoto and the rest of the Northern Caliphates are enough to accommodate them. The puppet governors of the eastern states can do nothing if the people are determined to preserve and protect their own. The sole purpose of the open grazing law is simply to take over the land of the indigenes and nothing more.

